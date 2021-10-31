the success of Reese Witherspoon and J. Lo’s nutritionist

A figure like that of Jennifer Lopez it is not achieved in a day. The artist trains very hard to be in the best possible physical shape, in this way she is able to give the best of shows on stage, to the delight of her fans. Although she seems to never tire of training her glutes or doing specific exercises to show off her toned abs, there is another factor that she does not neglect, her diet.

To take care of her diet, the singer has been in Haylie Pomroy’s hands, the nutritionist of the stars, who is also responsible for the stupendous figure of other actresses, such as Reese witherspoon. Like Jennifer, Reese combines a careful diet with physical exercise, although in the case of Witherpoon, she opts for less intensive workouts and, above all, she never skips her stretching routine.

Through many years of work, Haylie Pomroy seems to have designed a system that works for these women and for them. helps keep fit, a series of guidelines that he has collected in his book ‘Metabolism Revolution’, in which he defends and explains what are the basic steps that must be taken to make our metabolism work faster and in this way we can lose weight in a healthier way.

Pomroy assures that, to lose weight, it is not necessary to do strict diets, drastically reduce the calories we eat or spend hours in the gym. For her, the key is to accelerate the metabolism by choosing the right foods at the right times to raise the rate of metabolism, thus achieving visible results in the body, but also in our health. Haylie bets on increase energy to burn more calories and thus facilitate weight loss.

The first of the tips that she applies to the celebrities who work with her is to recommend that eat something within 30 minutes of waking up, in this way we give fuel to the body. Although there are many theories about the importance of this meal and whether or not breakfast is the most important meal of the day, for the nutritionist the best thing is to activate the metabolism as soon as we get up, have a mid-morning snack and then eat every three hours, to keep it that way.

Eating in this way we can achieve what she points out, but the quality of what we eat it is as important as the rest of the guidelines. Haylie is a strong advocate for the ‘real food ‘, that is to say, of those foods that are not processed or are processed in a very mild way. She advocates increasing the consumption of seasonal fruits and vegetables, consuming fresh food and avoid precooked and ultra-processed ones.

The third key of his proposal is to eat varied, nothing is more boring than having to always feed ourselves with the same thing. This will not only cause us to end up abandoning the plan, it can also cause us to lack certain nutrients, so it is best to eat properly, planning menus on a weekly basis to avoid falling into last minute temptations. This will also help us make the task of going to the purchase easier and faster.

Pomroy argues that if we eat little, the metabolism will slow down. So the next piece of advice he defends is that it is better stop counting calories, because that makes us focus on the amounts we eat when the key, for her, is the quality of the food we eat; remember that she is a strong defender of ‘realfooding’.

Uniting the last two points we find the following one, because, in his opinion, we can eat whatever we want, those whims that we crave so much and that make us relax and get rid of stress thanks to the release of endorphins, but always looking for its healthier version. For example, if we are lovers of sweets, it is better to prepare them at home and with quality ingredients, just like if we want to eat a pizza; Doing it ourselves ensures that we know what it takes.

The sixth and last key to Metabolism Revolution is related to the physical exercise. Pomroy is aware of the importance of leading an active life if we want to take care of our health, but she defends that it must be done strategic way, to achieve the objectives set. That is why he not only advocates combining cardio exercises with other strength exercises, he also recommends having a healthy snack before, to stimulate fat burning.

Taking care of food, choosing natural and quality products, Eating three large meals a day and accompanying them with three healthy snacks (that is, eating approximately every three hours), and doing physical exercise as indicated, the nutritionist is sure that achieving the goals will be much easier, thanks to the fact that we speed up our metabolism so it burns more fat.

If that is your intention, before starting to follow their guidelines, it is best to consult a specialist in the matter because, as Haylie does with her clients as Reese Witherspoon or Jennifer Lopez, a personalized and specialized job can be the key to success.