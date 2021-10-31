“The Squid Game”: the cryptocurrency inspired by the series that soared after its premiere (and the concerns it generates)

  • Drafting
  • BBC News World

Scene from Squid Game

Image source, Netflix

Devotion to the “Squid Game” series now extends to the world of cryptocurrencies.

Video game developers have created an online version of the program – which tells the story of a group of people forced to compete in deadly children’s games for money – for which you need a cryptocurrency called “Squid” to play.

“The more people join, the bigger the reward bag“, say the creators of the currency, detailing that the developers will take 10% of the registration fee and the remaining 90% will be awarded to the final winner.

“And what is more important, we do not provide deadly consequences apparently!”, Jokes the white paper of the official website Squidgame.cash.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

2021 Code List, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button