The semantics of revocation

By Ernesto Núñez Albarrán

Twitter: @chamanesco

This Monday, November 1, begins the period for collecting signatures in support of the mandate revocation process, an exercise of direct democracy provided for in the Constitution so that citizens can remove a democratically elected president due to the loss of confidence in their management.

In addition to the unprecedented nature of this exercise, which would be carried out for the first time in Mexico, it is striking that those who are promoting it are not the critics, opponents and detractors of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, but his supporters.

And, as if that were not enough, the order to promote this consultation comes directly from the President himself, determined that the people confirm it to continue governing until 2024.

That is why, forcing an interpretation of article 35 of the Constitution, the Morena leaders have stopped talking about “revocation of mandate” and have started a campaign in favor of “ratification of mandate.”

As it could be seen in the discussion that the representatives of the parties had last Friday in the General Council of the INE, this is not just a simple semantic question.

Morena and López Obrador want millions of people to go out to vote in March 2022 to endorse their 2018 victory, mobilize their people and keep active the gears of the electoral machinery that they have been building so far this six-year term.

His argument is that “the people put, the people take away … and the people ratify.” The opposition (PAN, PRI and PRD) made the decision to void the process and are preparing to inhibit the participation of citizens in an exercise that they consider propaganda, absurd, illogical … and very expensive.

According to INE estimates, for the Revocation of the Mandate to be carried out with all the formality, legality, breadth, technical rigor and certainty of an ordinary electoral process, an expenditure of more than 3,800 million pesos is required. .

Millions of pesos of the treasury that have begun to be spent, even before it is known if the promoters will gather the necessary signatures so that the Revocation of the Mandate can be convened, since many of the activities necessary to install 160 thousand ballot boxes in March, print more than 93 million ballots and training thousands of poll workers require early initiation.

According to the INE, more than 50 million pesos have already been spent in said preparations.

In the coming weeks, when the Federation’s Expenditure Budget is discussed and approved, the Chamber of Deputies (with a majority of Morena and his allies) will decide whether to approve the item requested by the INE for this process.

Today, the question is whether the promoters registered and authorized by the INE to collect signatures will achieve their mission: to attract at least 2 million 758 thousand 277 citizen support, equivalent to 3 percent of the Nominal List of Voters.

For this, more than 24 thousand organizations and individuals registered as promoters of the Revocation of Mandate before the INE, which finally granted consent to 22 thousand 419 who met all the requirements. Almost all the promoters are related to Q4, although according to press reports, there are also promoters belonging to the National Anti-AMLO Front (FRENA).

In principle, if a simple division is made, it could be said that, if each of the 22,419 authorized promoters captured only 123 signatures, the required figure would be reached.

But the firms must correspond to 3 percent of the nominal list of at least 17 entities, so the amount of support varies according to the population of each entity.

For example with the entities governed by Morena: in Mexico City, with a registry of more than 7.5 million voters, 227 thousand 868 signatures are required; in Veracruz, 176 thousand; in Puebla, 139 thousand; in Chiapas, 112 thousand or in Michoacán, 105 thousand; while smaller states require less support, such as Campeche, 19 thousand 637, or Colima, 16 thousand 473 signatures.

The promoters will have a month and a half to attract citizen support, either through an electronic application developed by the INE or through paper formats in 204 highly marginalized municipalities.

The use of paper has also generated controversy, as Monrea insists that it be used throughout the country so that its promoters can capture signatures on paper or in the App, and the INE has argued that the electronic method is more efficient and safe, because it guarantees that the person who gave the support really did so voluntarily, consciously and deliberately.

Last year, when the INE reviewed more than 2.7 million signatures delivered on paper by the promoters of the Popular Consultation for the alleged “trial of former presidents,” it detected various irregularities, such as the delivery of false, duplicate, involuntary signatures and even 5 one thousand supports corresponding to people removed from the Nominal List due to death.

Tricks to feign citizen support for an exercise of this nature are not new, nor are they exclusive to a political actor: in 2018, the INE found that Margarita Zavala, Jaime Rodríguez “El Bronco” and Armando Ríos Piter tried to deceive the INE by delivering thousands of false support to register their “independent” candidacies for the Presidency of the Republic.

The use of the App, according to the INE, would reduce the opportunity for fraud and would facilitate the comparison of support with the Federal Register of Voters. But Morena assures that this method would exclude millions of citizens.

Finally, the widespread use of the paper will depend on a decision of the Superior Chamber of the Electoral Tribunal, which this Monday could meet to resolve the dispute between the INE and Morena.

For now, 22 thousand 409 people -almost all linked to Morena will begin today to collect the signatures to try to comply with the constitutional requirement that the Revocation of Mandate be requested by 3 percent of the citizenship registered in the Nominal List.

If a foreigner visited Mexico in the next few days and reviewed this process in detail, he would surely wonder: why are the president’s supporters gathering signatures to revoke his mandate … and why are his opponents and detractors not?