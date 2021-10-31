the probable team America vs. Cruz Azul at the Azteca Stadium

The Águilas del América resume their participation in Liga MX against Cruz Azul. In this note, the possible team that Santiago Solari would have in mind to present.

Looking back is not worth it when facing the concrete possibility of being champion of the MX League. That is the position of the Eagles of America from Santiago Solari that will arrive at the Big party as top candidates to take the Grita Mexico A21 Tournament, beyond what happens in the last two days of the regular phase against Cruz Azul and Monterrey.

In fact, both crosses can be used to adjust pieces, give time to recover some casualties such as, at this time, Richard Sanchez, and even and, above all, letting water pass under the bridge (date FIFA in between) to lift the spirits of the campus cream blue after the fall by the Concacaf Champions League in view of Striped.

In that sense, Santiago Solari I would already have eleven that I would stop at the Eagles of America in view of Blue Cross, this Sunday, October 31 from 5:05 p.m. at the Aztec stadium for the day 16. By the way, in another order of issues, the team that goes out onto the field of play from minute zero, will try to win to reach the last commitment with chances of surpassing the record of 38 units in a short tournament.

In short, the formation of the whole of the Indiecito would: Guillermo Ochoa in goal; Miguel Layún, Emanuel Aguilera, Bruno Valdez and Salvador Reyes the bottom line; in the midfield they would be Fernando Madrigal on the right, Alvaro Fidalgo on the left and, perhaps, Pedro Aquino as containment, Sebastian Cordova in creation and onward Roger Martinez next to Henry Martin.

Why channel see America vs. Cruz Azul for the date 16 of Grita México A21 of Liga MX?

The Eagles of America by Santiago Solari and Cruz Azul by Juan Reynoso Guzmán, they will star in the Aztec stadium one of the matches corresponding to matchday 16 of Grita Mexico A21 Tournament of Liga MX. The date destined for its development is this Sunday, October 31 from 5:05 p.m. The transmission will be the task of the TUDN signal.