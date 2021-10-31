The photos of the filming of Thor: Love and Thunder reveal possible flashbacks of Thor: The Dark World

New photos from the set of Thor: Love and Thunder reveal the possible flashback of Taika Waititi’s film to Thor: The Dark World.

While the Marvel Cinematic Universe heads towards the premiere of Eternals, there are not a few productions that continue their filming or post-production phases.

One of those tapes is Thor: Love and Thunder, the movie from Taika waititi that will reunite Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman What Thor and Jane Foster.

After starring in the first two Thor movies, Jane Foster completely disappeared from the face of the MCU for years, with vague explanations for it.

The last time the astrophysicist played by Natalie Portman was seen was in Thor: The Dark World, a film that is not exactly the favorite of much of the Marvel fandom.

However, it seems that the Marvel movie released in 2013 is going to have a lot of weight in Thor: Love and Thunder, judging by what has been seen in some photographs of the shoot.

Via Mighty Foster, on Twitter, various images of the filming of Thor: Love and Thunder they have made their way to the net.

Natalie Portman always had short hair in the other scenes for the movie, but now she's wearing a wig from TDW.

In the images we can see Natalie Portman and Chris Hemsworth with wigs (both have short hair in the “present” scenes of the film).

Both in the publication and part of the fandom that is commenting on the photo agree that it is a Thor flashback: The Dark World.

More pics of Chris Hemsworth, Taika Waititi and Natalie Portman from the Thor Love and Thunder set in Los Angeles. Even though it's just for a flashback scene, it's good to see him with his long TDW wig again

It makes sense that, counting on Jane Foster to become the Mighty thor in Taika Waititi’s film, his absence is further explained from the events of Thor: The Dark World.

Filming for Thor: Love and Thunder is currently taking place in Los Angeles, although principal photography was set in Australia this summer.

The release date of Thor: Love and Thunder is set for July 8, 2022, after the recent delays suffered by UCM productions.