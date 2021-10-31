The new Games With Gold for November 2021 are now available
Although we still have one day left for November, they are Available the new Games With Gold of November 2021. This first batch of games includes Moving Out (Xbox One) and Rocket Knight (Xbox 360). As is well known, it is part of Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, the Xbox Games with Gold that includes a package of free games for subscribers with a varied catalog that is renewed every month.
Although the Xbox Games with Gold are not competition for the games that are announced and come to Xbox Game Pass monthly, continues to be a source of fun and games for your library, especially with each announcement of new Games With Gold.
So you can get two free months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate
November’s new Games With Gold available
Both first Games With Gold of November 2021 They are Moving Out, a cooperative moving simulation game, and Rocket Knight, a side-scrolling platformer. Moving Out is available from today until November 30, while Rocket Knight is also available from today, but only until November 15. The other two games are Kingdom Two Crowns and Lego Batman 2 DC Super Heroes. For these you will have to wait until November 16.
A new game comes to Xbox Game Pass by surprise
The first games available thanks to the subscription are undoubtedly interesting options for everyone, but of the Games With Gold of November 2021, the most interesting is LEGO Batman 2 DC Super Heroes which is considered one of the best of the LEGO franchise.
