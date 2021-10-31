The Netflix movies, series and reality shows that we will see in the coming months

Netflix has presented this Thursday a preview of what will be its programming for the next few months between cinema, series and reality shows. In addition, it has advanced some Spanish projects that are currently in production and has unveiled new information, announcements and materials for some of its upcoming releases. In the cinematographic field, it stands out Infiesto, written and directed by Patxi Amezcua, with Isak Férriz and Iria del Río and produced by Vaca Films, whose filming begins this October 28 in Gijón.





Read also

Astrid meseguer

The film starts on the first day of the state of alarm, where two inspectors go to a small mining town in the Asturian mountains where a young woman has appeared who had been presumed dead for months. As the world crumbles and personal tragedies strike, detectives quickly realize that the virus may not be the only dark force at work.

The platform is committed to the diversity of stories and announces six new projects

For its part, Nowhere, by Albert Pintó and starring Anna Castillo takes us to the near future and is about Nada, a young pregnant woman who escapes from a country at war hidden in a container aboard a freighter. Through my window, the film based on the international literary phenomenon written by Ariana Godoy and directed by Marçal Fores, will hit Netflix on February 4.

The psychological terror of The moor, debut in the feature film by David Casademunt, will land on January 26. More Spanish production with the premiere of Through my window, based on the international literary phenomenon written by Ariana Godoy, which will arrive on February 4. Paco Caballero will lead the comedy baton Mother’s Love, starring Carmen Machi and Quim Gutiérrez, which is expected next spring. The unstoppable Milena Smit (Parallel Mothers) becomes the journalist investigating the disappearance of a girl in The snow girl, the adaptation of the homonymous novel by Javier Castillo.

Carmen Machi and Quim Gutiérrez in ‘Mother’s love’ Netflix

And the international phenomenon Blindly (2018), with Sandra Bullock, will have its extended Spanish version in an ambitious production, directed by Àlex and David Pastor, which will begin in the coming weeks in Barcelona and will star Mario Casas, Georgina Campbell, Diego Calva, Alejandra Howard, Patrick Criado and Lola Dueñas.

From international premieres, Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds join forces in the action thriller Red alert. Reynolds himself stars The Adam Project, where he travels back in time to get help from his 13-year-old self on a project under the command of Shawn Levy and accompanied by Zoe Saldana and Mark Ruffalo.

Inma Cuesta and Asier Flores in ‘El páramo’ Netflix

On Christmas Eve it will come Don’t look up, Adam McKay’s new job with Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio as two astronomers who discover that in a few months a meteorite will destroy the Earth. Benedict Cumberbatch is immense playing a cruel cowboy in The power of the dog, directed by Jane Campion and based on the novel by Thomas Savage, out on December 1. And on the 15th he will disembark on the platform It was the hand of God, Paolo Sorrentino’s most personal work, which will represent Italy at the Oscars.

December will be loaded with new works by Sorrentino, Adam McKay and Jane Campion

Again content in series two very interesting projects are launched: The silence, a thriller created by Aitor Gabilondo (Patria), and Smiley, a comedy adaptation of the successful play of the same title by Guillem Clua produced by Minoría Absoluta. There is also space for reality shows I am georgina and Who likes my follower?, with Luján Argüelles, Jedet, Aroyitt and Jonan Wiergo, and the docuserie Where is Martha?, directed by Paula Cons, available on November 5, which analyzes one of the most paradigmatic and unusual criminal cases in our country, twelve years after the disappearance of Marta del Castillo.

Image of ‘It was the hand of God’ Netflix

Fans of Elite they will be able to see season 5 just like those of The Money Heist volume 2 of season 5. The Bridgertons will have a second season, like The witcher and Emily in Paris. Valeria, the successful adaptation of the novels by Elísabet Benavent, will have a third season that will end the saga and already in 2022 the highly anticipated fourth installment of Stranger things.

Anna Chlumsky and Julia Garner are part of the cast of Who is Ana? about a journalist investigating the case of Anna Delvey, the legendary heiress and Instagram star who stole the hearts and money of New York’s social elite. AND Vikings: Valhalla is a new saga that begins a century after the end of the original series, where it narrates the adventures of the most famous Vikings.

‘Valeria’ renews a third and final season and there will be a second of ‘The Bridgertons’, ‘The witcher’ and ‘Emily in Paris’





Participate in the Debate

Participation