The movie that will make you think about the people you LOVE the most in this world is on Netflix | TRAILER

In recent weeks, people tend to wonder more about new trends or topics of interest to them, such as certain genres of cinema or series that are hosted on Netflix.

In this sense, people wonder what they can see on the streaming giant, Netflix, where they can find a wide variety of movies of various themes and genres.

Let us remember that more often new options come to light to watch content and have entertainment via streaming; This mainly since the Covid-19 pandemic arrived in Mexico on February 28, 2020.

What to watch on Netflix

Despite the competition, Netflix continues to be one of the platforms with the highest demand globally, mainly because it is committed to the best releases within the film world, from the most recent releases to the seventh art classics.

In addition, after the arrival of the coronavirus in Mexico, people tend to spend more time on social networks but also on streaming platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, Netflix or Disney Plus.

Under this scenario, it is also important to remember that the streaming platform constantly works to bring new titles of various genres in order to keep people of all ages entertained.

What’s new on the platform

This is how in the streaming giant, various titles are fired but many others are also incorporated to form part of the wide catalog of series, films and documentaries.

At the beginning of October, various audiovisual productions join the platform, which are part of the premieres for children and adults.

For this reason, we have created a selection of a movie to see this weekend or this Sunday night, accompanied by your loved ones; This serial production will fill you with strong emotions.

What is “Annihilation” about?

This is the film “Annihilation”, which is within the science fiction genre which had a premiere in 2018 but is now hosted by the streaming giant, Netflix.

This production was directed by Alex Garland and starred Natalie Portman and Oscar Isaac; It had a US theatrical release on February 23 and via Netflix on March 12, 2018, which is based on the first novel of the same name written by American author Jeff VanderMeer in 2014.

Annihilation is a story that follows the life of a group made up of scientists from different areas of this discipline, who undertake an expedition adventure alongside a biologist, a psychologist, a geologist, a physicist and a paramedic who will explore the area X, which remains heavily guarded so that no one enters and leaves without exhaustive control.

Will make you think about the love of your life

On the other hand, the protagonist of this story will follow the trail of the love of her life, who from one moment to another disappeared without leaving a trace, so they must explore and undertake a careful search.

It should be noted that before the expedition of area X, there was expedition 11, where the husband of one of the scientists returned as the only survivor but in a strangely altered physical and mental state.

Below we show you the trailer of said local film production on the streaming giant, which you can enjoy this Sunday with your loved ones, or alone.

KEEP READING:

Netflix: THIS disturbing movie will make you reflect on limits with your partner; is the most viewed | TRAILER

Netflix: THIS is the most harrowing movie on the platform and it’s based on REAL events | TRAILER