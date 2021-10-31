The misogynistic comment of Héctor Huerta, an ESPN analyst, which caused controversy

The journalist Héctor Huerta has remained in controversy for his actions during the last year. (Photo. @ MudoHdz / Twitter)

Hector Huerta returned to the focus of controversy, not precisely because of his contributions in journalistic investigation, but because of the unusual way in which he reinforced an argument to expose the defeat of The Eagles of America in front of Rayados from Monterrey on the 2021 Concacaf Champions League Final.

In the program Spicy Soccer, after the coronation of The gang, the analyst of ESPN Sports highlighted the gallantry of the Coapa squad to dispute the decisive phases of the competitions in which it participates.

However, he used a misogynistic phrase to counter complaints from some sectors blue cream towards arbitration, after the referee Fernando Hernandez will not choose to decree a maximum penalty in his favor on the end of the game that defined the new monarch of the Confederation of North America, Central America and the Caribbean.

“América is a league animal and when it faces finals it does so with a very different attitude. If in the end they complain about the arbitration and cry like women what they did not know how to defend as men. (…) America showed that there is no champion spirit in this group ”, he assured.

Criticism of the journalist did not wait. One of them came from Bianca sierra, rear of Female Tigers. Through a tweet, the 29-year-old footballer He noted: “Are you serious ???? ‘they cry like women’ to see someone explain to me how that is…? ”.

Bianca Sierra questioned Héctor Huerta’s words. (Photo: @ Bfromthe_BAYY / Twitter)

In the past, vegetable plot He was involved in a series of controversies both on and off the sports field. As when he implied that the elements of Blue Cross they would have received calls and “temptations by the ear”, Because they fell into the Semifinals of the Guard1anes Opening Tournament 2020 versus Cougars.

Like during a scene where he was allegedly holding sexual intercourse while I was in the air. During this period, he was part of a panel together with Alvaro Morales, Rafael Bridge and Leon Lecanda.

On the other hand, his rivalry with Ricardo Antonio La Volpe, Argentine exporter and coach who classified him as “gossip”. In the Mexican First Division, The mustache led clubs like Atlas, Chivas, Atlante, Queretaro, Jaguars, Toluca, Monterrey and America.

“If I can’t find him for the rest of my life, me and him, the better. I am happy not to see him in life. (…) I like La Volpe very badly, but he did not stop recognizing certain things. They are soccer people, they are people who are not going to change, which is how they are: that’s the way they are and that’s how they are going to die. (…) As a coach of the National Team, it seems to me that he did not do it badly, the rest of his career for me has been a myth. It is a point of view, no one can share it, because here they adore it in this company ”, he assured.

The last team that Ricardo La Volpe led was Toluca. (Photo: EFE / Francisco Guasco)

He also held a dispute with Decius of Mary, former president of the Mexican Federation of Soccer Association (FMF), which he distinguished as a “terrorist”. In the middle of a program he compared his attitude to that of Miguel Herrera, current technical director of Tigers.

“Both of them are just as violent for me. (…) ‘El Piojo’ Herrera is like a guerrilla, he acts on the impulse of something. This one (from Maria) is like a terrorist, this one plans everything. So Decio de María is smarter in this sense, how he fights. He has sent me to say several times to say that he will amaze me where I am. (…) No way that he kills me and if he kills me, well, he refrains from the consequences. (…) He has political influences, many things that make him a dangerous guy, ”he warned.

KEEP READING:

This was the emotional condolences of Cruz Azul for the death of Octavio Ocaña

David Faitelson surrendered to Santiago Solari, but remembered the obligation of America

Vincent Janssen confessed to having come “raw” to Rayados’ celebrations for the championship

How was the first meeting between Martinoli and José Ramón Fernández on TV Azteca