The millionaire demands of Antonio Conte rule him out for Manchester United

Ole-Gunnar Solskjaer lives a tremendously difficult situation at Manchester United. The Norwegian, who will play his future in the next matches of the Red Devils After the last results achieved (especially the 0-5 against Liverpool), he has lost all support within the club and is more out than in.

Follow after this announcement

Over the last few days, a good number of proper names have appeared on the scene in the form of alternatives with a view to sitting on the bench and relieving the former footballer. Two of the most liked in the upper echelons of the British entity are Zinedine Zidane and Antonio Conte, although it seems that they will remain in nothing.

High wage demands

If just a few days ago it was stated that the Frenchman had said “no” to the possibility of training Manchester United because he is waiting for the national team, now the option headed by the Italian has also fallen. Although in this case it is due to a decision by Manchester United itself.

As it collects in this regard the information of Daily star, the English team has ruled out Antonio Conte as a possible replacement if it fires Ole-Gunnar Solskjaer due to the high economic demands of the Italian coach, an old acquaintance of the Premier League after his time in London at the helm of Chelsea.