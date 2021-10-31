The longest and shortest marriages between celebrities
Because the “and they were happily ever after” is longer for some couples than for others.
Finding love when you are the center of attention can feel like finding a needle in a haystack.
From the perfect couples, who make us believe in love again, to those who broke records for being married for like a second, it turns out that “always” in “and were happy forever” has different duration depending on the celebrity of the Let’s talk.
Here are 11 celebrity couples who have been happily in love for 20 years or more … and 11 who couldn’t even make it to 12 months:
1.
For starters, Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn have set a standard when it comes to relationships, clearly they are #relationshipgoals. They are one of the longest-lived couples in Hollywood with, so far, almost 40 years of happy marriage.
2.
While Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries are famous for their remarkably short 72-day marriage.
3.
Denzel and Pauletta Washington got married in 1983 and have loved each other every minute since.
Four.
This is not the case with Drew Barrymore and Tom Green, who were husband and wife for 163 days between 2001 and 2002.
5.
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson exchanged vows in 1988 and since then they have been one of the most stable, popular and powerful couples in the industry.
6.
While the marriage of Chad Michael Murray and Sophia Bush ended after 163 days, in the course of 2005 to 2006.
7.
Victoria and David Beckham took their love to the next level and made their union official in 1999.
8.
Peeero Renée Zellweger and Kenny Chesney separated within 128 days of being married, in 2005.
9.
Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness have been crazy about each other since they got married in 1996.
10.
While the couple that formed Pamela Anderson and Kid Rock ended up on the 122nd day of being married, between 2006 and 2007.
eleven.
Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick walked down the aisle in 1997 and haven’t looked back.
12.
While Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Esposito divorced with only 122 days of marriage
13.
Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas have been one of Hollywood’s most beloved couples since their wedding in 2000.
14.
While the fleeting marriage of Nicolas Cage and Lisa Marie Presley came to an end within 107 days of the wedding.
fifteen.
Julia Roberts and Daniel Moder are nowhere near their 20th wedding anniversary, having married in July 2002.
16.
Unlike Ali Landry and Mario Lopez, who ended their quick marriage … after 18 days together.
17.
Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann became husband and wife in 1997 and remain married.
18.
While Eddie Murphy and Tracey Edmonds surprisingly separated after two weeks of marriage.
19.
Meryl Streep and Don Gummer have had a beautiful (and ongoing) love story ever since they married in 1978.
twenty.
While Nicolas Cage (again) and Erika Koike broke up 4 days after getting married …
twenty-one.
Tina Fey and Jeff Richmond have been making each other happy since 2001.
22.
And finally, Britney Spears was married to Jason Alexander for 55 hours! … which is not much longer than a typical weekend.
23.
