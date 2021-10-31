The link between infection and Guillain-Barré syndrome questioned

Scientists establish that an infectious origin to a muscle syndrome may not be related as previously believed

It was believed that an infection could be related to the development of Guillain-Barré syndrome.

Guillain-Barré disease is a malignancy that mainly attacks the nervous system and tends to affect the muscles, producing weakness and loss of strength in the area, which affects the daily actions and activities of the patient as well as quality of life, mainly there is a theory of the cause of the disease and it is an infection that attacks the immune system and produces this nervous reaction.

However, some researchers and pediatric physicians have established that the relationship of infection and Guillain-Barré disease may be unrelated or largely as assumed, assuming: “Pediatric cases of various types of infections decreased between 45% and 95% during the first months of the pandemic, polyneuropathy cases Acute inflammatory demyelinating, an inflammatory neuropathy on the clinical spectrum of Guillain-Barré syndrome, only decreased between approximately 32% and 37%, a rate that is similar to the 35.1% decrease in hospital admissions overall during that period. ”.

In the same way, the contagion of some cases by COVID-19 and its affectation in the immune system did not have any mishap or link in polyneuropathy pictures acute inflammatory demyelinating, so the academics established that this relationship may not be dominant.

“No relationship was observed clear between respiratory infections or digestive and rates of inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy sharp. We further observed that acute inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy did not have the drastic reduction expected when community-acquired infections decreased during the pandemic, “said Dr. Craig A. Press, Ph. D., neurologist at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia in Philadelphia, USA.

There has not yet been a relationship or hypothesis that validates the manifestation of acute inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, although infectious conditions can be a driving agent of malignancy, there is no guarantee that they have any influence, for this reason, the researchers conducted a study that took into account data from approximately 47 pediatric hospitals that had cases of polyneuropathy, where they focused from 2017 to September 2020, peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Social distancing, face masks and increased hand hygiene decrease infection rates out-of-hospital in an impressive way. If these infections were the cause of acute inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, we hypothesized that the cases of acute inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy would have decreased significantly accordingly, “said Dr. Press.

However, this event did not occur as the number of infections decreased from April to September, as follows: 73% to 78%, digestive infections decreased 45% to 61%, and influenza virus infections decreased 88% to 95%, but the cases of polyneuropathy did not decrease, but remained stable.

“Although we must be cautious when interpreting the results, this makes the link between infections as the main determinant of pediatric acute inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy less likely. However, this study does not rule out the possibility that infrequent infections produce acute inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy without More robust evidence supports that some rarer infections such as Campylobacter have a connection to acute inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy or that common infections very rarely lead to the disease. Acute can be an autoinflammatory disorder without a clear trigger, “concluded the doctor.

