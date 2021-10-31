The latest eco-sensitive trend: stop bathing

It is said to be the latest fashion trend among Hollywood stars: Jennifer Aniston, Ashton Kutcher, Brad Pitt, Mila Kunis, and other world-renowned artists practice it, according to their own statements. This is the so-called “cleansing reduction”, and in fact it translates into stopping bathing, or at least, stopping doing it every day.

The purpose is simple and eco-sensitive: to reduce water consumption, of which the daily shower is a great contributor.

In a podcast broadcast by Spotify, Mila Kunis said that “I don’t wash my whole body every day.” The actress added that she only cleans the body areas that require it daily, but dispensing with the full daily bath.

Hygiene and pandemic

Some specialists consider that the customs modified during the pandemic and confinement would have increased the margin of acceptance of changes, and not only in people’s hygiene. By not being able to go out, “millions of people saw that there was no urgent reason to take care of the appearance and style, says analyst Yvonne Hornung, quoted by the German newspaper.

The statistics seem to agree with him: although the consumption of shampoos and soaps has recovered with the lifting of containment regulations, the market for these products has not recovered the same level it had before the pandemic.

Ecosensitive trend

The purpose of “cleansing reduction” is, with all of the above, one: to contribute to caring for the environment by saving water. Aniston, Julia Roberts and Charlize Theron have said in different interviews that they shower only once a week, in order not to waste vital fluid.