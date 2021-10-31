“The last duel”: women who dared to denounce rapes in the Middle Ages risking their lives

Hannah Skoda *

Warning: this article contains details of the historical violence that can affect the sensitivity of some readers.

While it is unusual for Hollywood to take an interest in 14th century French legal history, what “The Last Duel” tells (The Last Duel, 2021) turned out to be too good to pass up.

The film is based on the 2005 book of the same name by Eric Jager, and stars Jodie Comer, Matt Damon, and Adam Driver.

The title refers to a royal trial by combat between two knights in medieval France. But this is not just a story about two men.

The cause of the duel was an accusation of rape, and at the center of the story is a woman, Marguerite de Carrouges.

His courage and steadfastness outshine those of the dueling knights.

It was Marguerite who was raped, it was she who chose to speak up and had to tell what had happened, several times and in excruciating detail, to large groups of men who were determined not to believe her.

And when her husband finally demanded a trial by combat against the defendant, it was not only he who risked his life: if he lost the fight, to her they would burn her for perjury.

The real Marguerite was clearly an extraordinary woman.

Her story reminds us of those of thousands of other victim-survivors who chose not to remain silent despite the high stakes at stake in the Middle Ages.

The women faced repeated trauma, humiliation, public shame, and severe punishment.

Rape on paper

Medieval law clearly condemned rape.

The laws in question tended to be brutal: forcing a woman to have sex “against her will” was definitely a crime, which had to be punished in the most cruel way with castration, blinding or hanging.

The English lawyer Bracton declared that: “It has to be member by member, because when a virgin is raped she loses her member, and therefore her defiler. must be punished in the parts in which he offended“.

The legal frameworks made it clear that this was a heinous crime.

Women from across the social spectrum could appeal to rape, and rape of sex workers was understood to remain rape.

A stunning recent discovery by Gwen Seabourne of the University of Bristol showed that assaulting an intoxicated or unconscious person could also be defined as rape.

A woman named Isabella Plomet was raped in 1292 by her doctor who had drugged her, and was found guilty on the charges.

The language of medieval legal documents conveys the horror and disgust evoked by the crime, using terms such as “more horribly”, “cruelly”, “shamefully”.

Some rapes were deemed particularly dire due to aggravating circumstances: In 1386, Adam Matte attempted to pay Maud Whetewell to have sex.

She refused, but granted her maid access and locked the door. Matte assaulted and raped her, and she died the following Saturday “from shame, rape and… Adam’s (venereal) disease.”

But although the laws on rape were strict and uncompromising, their prosecution was very different.

The real consequences

Then, as now, only a small proportion resulted in a conviction, and most women were unable to access the means to present a case in the first place.

When the men were found guilty, most of the time the legally stipulated punishment was not applied and they were simply fined.

Academics have pointed out that such financial arrangements were key for the surviving victims.

In some cases, the agreement might even involve the victim’s marriage to the rapist: abhorrent as it was, for many victims it was their only means of social survival.

Everything was in favor of the rapists, with juries extremely reluctant to enforce such heinous punishments or believe in women.

However, the women spoke over and over again.

Precision above all

Recent studies listen more carefully to these voices.

Contrary to popular belief, women were often able to bring cases themselves, sometimes with the help of male guardians, even though this carried many risks: public humiliation and, most dramatically, punishment for perjury if the accused was innocent.

They also had to relive the trauma of the horrible moment over and over again. The women had to tell what had happened several times, without even the smallest detail differing, well that givesbto place the case was dismissed.

In one particularly harrowing case in 1321, an 11-year-old girl made a mistake in her testimony. Initially, he stated that the rape had occurred on Wednesday and later that it had been on Sunday.

They mocked her and sentenced her to pay huge damages against the rapist, and since she couldn’t pay, they gave her a jail sentence that they only forgave because of her age.

In another case from the 13th century, a woman named Rose claimed that she was raped and subsequently imprisoned for two years. She took the case to court, but it was rejected because, as the defendant put it, “Rose did not mention a specific day or a definite year or a specific place when I raped her.”

Vital tests

The burden of proof was extremely high. The victim-survivor had to report the rape immediately and the neighbors must have heard her screams.

The victim also had the responsibility to demonstrate his lack of consent: that she had fought and resisted in every way possible.

The 12th century English legal scholar, Ranulf de Glanvill, wrote: “A woman who suffers in this way should go, shortly after the deed is done, to the nearest village and there show trustworthy men the harm done to her. they caused, and any blood spills that may have occurred and any tears in his clothing. “

He needed to prove that extreme physical violence had occurred. The more bruises and blood the better, when it comes to the courts.

The women had to narrate what happened in a way that corresponded to particular legal stipulations and expectations.

They needed to find visible evidence: proving that their clothes had been ripped was often crucial and damage to other possessions. For example, the rape of Maud de Sundon was taken especially seriously because three gold rings and a few coins were stolen from her.

In a particularly bloody case in 1438, Margaret Perman was raped by one Thomas Elam, who “you bit bliss Margaret with her teeth by way of that with that bite toreor the nose and I broke himor three ribs (…) Margaret finally died … from the poison and infection of the bite“.

If the man was found innocent, the person who accused him ran the risk of being punished.

In 1330, a rape victim became pregnant and, since the conception was believed to indicate that the woman had enjoyed sex, they did not believe her and was sentenced to prison.

If the cases were horrible and the responsibility for accumulating visible evidence at great personal cost fell on the women, why they denounced?

That’s an enigma that historians have grappled with for decades.

There is no simple answer, but we can admire his courage and conviction.

Even in these dire circumstances, many women refused to be silenced.

In the age of #MeToo, the voices of these victim-survivors resonate with special force.