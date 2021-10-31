‘The last duel’, ‘The English spy’ and ‘The substitute’ stand out among the film premieres of the weekend – Movie News

The feature films ‘Petite maman’ and ‘Érase una vez en Euskadi’ are also on the billboard.





The last weekend of October is rainy, and what better way to take refuge than enjoying the best premieres in a movie theater. Releases such as The Last Duel, Ridley Scott’s new feature film as director, for which he has had a luxury cast consisting of Jodie Comer, Matt Damon, Adam Driver and Ben Affleck.

This Friday, the ‘thrillers’ The English Spy, starring Benedict Cumberbatch, and The Substitute, with Ricardo Gómez as the protagonist, also hit the bill. In addition, you will be able to see the dramas Petit Maman and Once upon a time in Euskadi.

Then see movies hitting theaters this weekend:

‘The last duel’

Ridley scott returns to the big screen with his new feature film as a director, The Last Duel. A story based on true events whose script is signed by Ben Affleck, Matt Damon and Nicole Holofcener. The plot takes us to 14th century France, where the knight Jean de Carrouges (Damon) decides to challenge his great friend, the squire Le Gris (Adam Driver) to a duel, after discovering that he has abused his wife, Marguerite de Carrouges (Jodie Comer). Faced with this challenge, Le Gris denies what happened and assures that Marguerite approved their meeting. A fact that infuriates Carrouges even more, if possible, and calls into question Marguerite’s fidelity.

‘The English spy’

The English Spy is another of the new feature films that you can see in theaters starting this weekend. Starring Benedict Cumberbatch, the film follows Greville Wynne, an electrical engineer, who in the middle of the Cold War, between the United States and Russia, joins MI5 to become a spy. His experience led him to join the CIA to collaborate in the search for the information contained in the plan that the Russian government wants to implement during the Cuban missile crisis.

‘The substitute’

The Spanish ‘thriller’ The Substitute also opens this weekend in theaters. Directed by Óscar Aibar, the film is set in Spain in 1982, where the young police officer, Andrés Expósito (Ricardo Gómez), leaves his life in Madrid to move to a small city near the sea. As soon as he arrives, he discovers that the inspector he must replace has been murdered, and he must investigate the case. The first investigations lead him to a hotel where a group of elderly Nazis live.

‘Petite Maman’

Another of the premieres of the week is the French drama Petite Maman, directed by Céline Sciamma. The film introduces us to Nelly, a girl who travels with her parents to her grandmother’s house, who has recently passed away. While her parents empty the house, through the photographs and memories, the little girl manages to move to the past, to know what her mother was like in her childhood.

‘Once upon a time in Euskadi’

Manu Gómez is the director of Once upon a time in Euskadi, the Spanish drama that opens this weekend in theaters. Starring Arón Piper, Yon González and Ruth Díaz, the film takes place in the Euskadi of the 80s. Marcos, José Antonio, Paquito and Toni live there, four teenage friends who will live one of the most momentous summers of their lives.

The documentaries Under the Banyan Tree and All the Souls …, and the animated film Una familia feliz 2 are other films that hit Spanish cinemas this weekend.

