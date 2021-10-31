The key nutrients for a healthy diet

For Dr. Ana Cristina Gutiérrez, a nutrition specialist, a healthy and complete diet should include all food groups, its key is to consume fruits and vegetables, which provide benefits to the metabolism, give energy and protect the immune system.

There are five nutrients that he recommends including in the diet: folic acid, vitamin A, calcium, potassium and vitamin D. Not consuming them in the amounts that the body needs can cause some diseases and illnesses.

For example, the specialist details that in the case of a pregnant woman with a low level of folic acid, it may present a decrease in oxygenation and anemia, in addition to affecting the formation of the baby.

“The lack of vitamin D can cause calcium not to be absorbed well and the immune system is not protected as much and the lack of potassium causes a malfunction in muscle contraction and causes cramps or problems at the cardiovascular level,” he explains.

Among the properties that these nutrients provide, their participation in strengthening the immune system and protecting cells against the effect of viruses and bacteria stands out.

“A malnourished organism will be more white of a disease than that of a person who consumes all these nutrients and has it at its optimal levels,” Gutiérrez details.

We share the contribution they provide to the body and which foods contain them.

Calcium

Calcium is the most abundant mineral in the body, and the vast majority is stored in the bones and teeth. Calcium plays a role in muscle contraction, helps regulate the heartbeat, and helps cells in the nervous system communicate with one another.

Although most people go mainly for dairy products, it is also present in vegetables, tofu, beans and almonds.

Potassium

Potassium helps the central nervous system send its impulses throughout the body, helps maintain healthy blood pressure, and also helps extract energy from food efficiently. Also, all muscles, including the heart muscle, need potassium so that they can contract properly.

Fruits and vegetables are packed with potassium. The fruits with the highest amount of potassium are cantaloupe, bananas, avocado, apricots, citrus fruits, and strawberries. Vegetables with the highest amount of potassium include tomatoes, spinach, carrots, and broccoli, in addition to milk.

Vitamin D

Vitamin D stimulates the absorption of calcium and phosphorus from the digestive system, which is why it is vitally important to help the body in the formation and maintenance of strong teeth and bones, where these minerals are preserved. Also necessary for proper muscle function and to support immune system activity.

It is known as the “sunshine vitamin” because the body can produce this vitamin in the skin when it is exposed to sunlight. However, many people may not get enough sun exposure to produce the proper amount. There are only a few natural sources of vitamin D, the main ones being fish fat, egg yolks and liver, which is why milk can be a very important source.

Vitamin A

One of the key functions of vitamin A is to support your eyesight. It is a critical element in the transmission of electrical signals from the eye to the brain. Vitamin A also supports the health of the skin and mucous membranes, which act as barriers against infection, and also supports the functions of the immune and reproductive system.

Vitamin A is actively found in some foods of animal origin such as liver, eggs and butter. But most people get much of their vitamin A in the form of beta-carotene, a compound that gives fruits and vegetables their dark green, yellow, and orange colors. Beta carotene is found in many colorful foods, including carrots, pumpkins, peaches, papaya, sweet potatoes, vegetables, and broccoli.

Folic acid

Folic acid, or folate, is one of the eight B vitamins that are needed for the production and maintenance of cells, particularly during periods of rapid cell growth. It is important for women to consume adequate amounts before and after pregnancy. Folic acid is also used in the manufacture of genetic material and red blood cells, which help carry oxygen throughout the body. This vitamin is abundant in vegetables. It can also be found in asparagus, broccoli, avocado, and citrus fruits, as well as nuts and beans.