The incredible fortune that Ariana Grande asked for her luxurious mansion

The beautiful Ariana Grande is not only a trend for her musical successes or her splendid photos that she uploads to Instagram. She was recently on the cover of different media when she sold her Mansion from luxury at an exorbitant price that no earthling could afford, except celebrities, athletes and sheikhs.

The American published the sale of her Mansion from luxury a few weeks ago and got the transaction done quickly. The property is located in the Hollywood Hills, a town in Los Angeles, and the realtor in charge of the sale was Aaron Kirman Group, where his partner Dalton Gómez works.

Ariana Grande had bought his Mansion from luxury in June 2020 for a sum that was around 13.7 million dollars and sold it for 14 million dollars, making a small profit margin in a year marked by the pandemic. The home is located on one of the most important hills in California, with a privileged view. In addition to the numerous rooms, the house has seven bathrooms, a gym, a media room and a huge swimming pool.

Photo: Instagram Aaron Kirman

In its more than 3,000 square meters, the singer not only uses its spaces to compose, sing various verses and exercise in a large gym. Besides, the Mansion from luxury it has room for other recreational activities such as cooking. In this sense, the former home of the American has an excellent gourmet space with glass walls, as well as a wine cellar of different varietal drinks, where there are more than 300 bottles, according to specialized sites in North America.

Photo: Instagram Ariana Grande

Finally, the icing on the cake of the mansion of luxury from Ariana Grande her impeccable view of the clear waters of the Pacific Ocean takes her, an enviable place for many but accessible to a handful of people. As of today, it has not yet emerged which is the new home of the 28-year-old.