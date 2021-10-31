The importance of a healthy diet to prevent heart disease

MADRID, Oct 14 (EUROPA PRESS) –

The head of the Endocrinology and Nutrition service at Hospital la Luz, Dr. María Luisa de Mingo, has insisted on the importance of the Mediterranean diet and, ultimately, of a healthy diet to help prevent heart disease and stroke.

“We must reduce the intake of sugars, red meat and saturated fat and encourage the consumption of fruits and vegetables to reduce the risk of suffering from cardiovascular problems,” the doctor specified.

According to De Mingo, olive oil is rich in antioxidants and monounsaturated fats that have antithrombotic and cardioprotective effects against arteriosclerosis (narrowing and hardening of the arteries). “In addition, it helps us lower ‘bad’ or LDL cholesterol,” he stresses.

On the other hand, it is advisable to avoid fried foods and industrial pastries, as well as the consumption of saturated fats (coconut or palm oil) and trans or hydrogenated fats, which increase coronary risk by 33 percent. These can be identified on the nutritional labeling of foods.

According to the Hospital la Luz specialist, with proper nutrition many diseases can be prevented, such as obesity and all its comorbidities, such as hypertension, diabetes, hypercholesterolemia, sleep apnea, among others. In addition, obesity can cause menstrual disturbances and infertility. Also with a balanced diet cardiovascular diseases or cancer can be prevented.

“According to a report by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), excessive consumption of red meat and processed meat is associated with colon, pancreas and prostate cancer and there seems to be enough evidence to establish an association between meat consumption processed and the appearance of colon cancer and stomach cancer, “says Dr. de Mingo.

Likewise, alcohol consumption is associated with cancer of the mouth, esophagus, pharynx, larynx, liver, colon, rectum and breast. “Obesity is also related to gallbladder, breast and endometrial cancer in women and in men to colon, rectum and prostate cancer,” acknowledges the doctor.

In this sense, the expert assures that “a good diet helps not only to improve the response to chemotherapy and radiotherapy, but also to prevent its complications”, she highlights.

Another disease is sarcopenia, “a progressive disease that consists of the loss of muscle mass that occurs with age, and can promote falls and fractures in older people. It can be prevented with an adequate consumption of calories. , proteins and vitamins “, concludes the doctor.