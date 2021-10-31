The frigate ARM Juárez 101 of the Mexican Navy returned to its base after participating in naval exercises -noticia Defensa.com

The frigate ARM Jurez 101 of the Mexican Navy returned to its base in the port of Manzanillo, Colima, in the Mexican Pacific after participating in its first three naval exercises in the south of the continent, from September 20 to October 17 in Peru and Ecuador.

The Mexican Navy-Navy Secretariat (SEMAR) reported on the return of the Long Range Ocean Patrol (POLA) ARM Jurez 101 of the Mexican Navy-Navy (SEMAR) after its intervention in the multinational naval exercises SIFOREX, UNITAS LXII and SOLIDAREX II, in which it participated with the SEMAR Bicentennial Task Force Per 2021, which was integrated 122 elements, which made up the components: Martimo, Areo, Humanitarian Aid and Special Forces; carrying out relevant actions for the execution of the aforementioned exercises.

SEMAR highlighted that, for the first time, the Mexican Navy participated in an Underwater War exercise, as was SIFOREX, in which, with the Long Range Ocean Patrol sensors, the detection of submarines in submergence was achieved. During UNITAS LXII, the Mexican Navy was given the Command of the Surface Task Group of the Multinational Force, the Humanitarian Aid Component organized the humanitarian aid and disaster mitigation stations. The SEMAR Special Forces stood out for their level of training, the Panther Helicopter carried out medical evacuation exercises and navigations on ships from other countries, and POLA 101 served as Electronic Warfare Coordinator, among other actions.

In SOLIDAREX II, Mexico was the only country that had the participation of female personnel within its rescue teams, thus promoting inclusion, gender equality and non-discrimination. SEMAR explained that, as part of the celebrations for the Bicentennial of the Peruvian Navy, it participated with an escort during the Naval Parade; as well as with POLA 101 as part of the Naval Magazine and the Nautical Parade.

Similarly, the ARM JUREZ War Flag was decorated with the Naval Medal of Honor for Merit, as part of this commemoration.

The Navy assured that in this way it continues to train and train both its units and naval personnel, in order to increase interoperability, thus reinforcing ties of friendship and camaraderie with navies of other nations. (Jorge Alejandro Medelln)