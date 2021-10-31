The Eternals: Angelina Jolie and her character Thena – Film and TV – Culture

After playing an extreme rescuer in her most recent role in Those who wish my death, the beautiful American actress Angelina Jolie will lead the Eternals group.

It is a team of superheroes that marks a new era in the house Marvel, multi-ethnic and parity, which also holds many future surprises for its legion of followers.

(Also read: Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie dazzle at the premiere of Marvel’s ‘Eternals’)

“I feel privileged because I love this story and the diversity and inclusion that the cast and this family represent. I hope it becomes the usual ”, the actress advocated at the presentation of the film, which took place at the closing of the Rome Film Festival at the end of October.

The Marvel house expands its cinematographic universe with its 25th installment, the Eternals, adaptation of the Jack Kirby comics (1978) shot by Chloé Zhao, which gives a twist to her career after films like the Oscar-winning Nomadland (2020).

I feel privileged because I love this story and the diversity and inclusion that the cast and this family represent. I hope it becomes the usual

The film leaves in the world that left the Avengers: Endgame (2019), after recovering half of the population that had perished after the snap of the fingers of the villain Thanos.

In this context, that of a world in apparent normality, the wicked emerge Deviants to threaten the human race again, forcing the Eternals to take up arms, an alien race created by gods and that has infiltrated Earth for thousands of years.

The first thing that stands out is a team of Superheros from different cultures. In the equal cast, there are two Asian heroes, played by the British Gemma Chan and the Korean Don Lee; another Pakistani (Kumail Nanjiani), a Hispanic, Salma Hayek, or two blacks, the Americans Lauren Ridloff and Brian Tyree Henry.

(You can also read: ‘Coda’: a young woman who is torn between music and silence)

But that squad of rescuers is also in the form of a plea for the diversity. Marvel has chosen for the first time to make one of its characters not only homosexual, but also happily married and with a son, and another uses sign language to communicate with his companions.

“It was chosen to create characters outside of the usual schemes. We took a step back to elaborate a much broader universe and tell stories that other films had not told us, ”the director confessed to the Roman audience.

Jolie brings to life Thena, a powerful warrior goddess capable of shaping any type of weapon from cosmic energy but, despite her strength and abilities, something inside her is broken.

“We all have scars from the damage, I also have my wounds,” acknowledged the actress, to predict later that the film can instill strength in people who suffer from a mental health problem, “especially young people,” he said.

In this characteristic it plays against the passage of the years because the Eternals have been created by their heavenly parents precisely for that, not to die.

(You may be interested: Was director Chloé Zhao tempted by ‘Star Wars’?)

We all have scars from damage, I also have my injuries. (…) (I hope the film helps people with mental health problems) Especially young people ”.

Only the director recognized with laughter that she would not mind not dying, while the rest of the actors who accompanied her Richard Madden completely discarded it, Kit harrington, Jolie or Chan, the latter the only one who had already worked with the comic book house, in Captain Marvel (2019).

The Eternals promise the viewer to return and they will also do so with several surprises in Marvel, for which it is recommended not to get up from the seat until the end of the credits. One has to do with the announced and long-awaited performance of Game of Thrones star Harrington as Dane Whiteman, the Black knight from the sixties comics.

While another of the surprises is the jump to the big screen of Eros, another superhero who will be played by a famous singer. The family grows and curves arrive.

GONZALO SÁNCHEZ AND MERCEDES ORTUÑO

EFE

Rome