the ‘eternal’ actress who gives life to the new superheroine of the Marvel universe

Fans of Marvel comics and superhero stories will be surprised again this year with the new film installment ‘Eternals’.

The film, based on the Jack Kirby comics of the same name, where actress Angelina Jolie plays the mighty warrior Thena, and also starring Kit Harington, Richard Madden and Salma Hayek, focuses on immortal characters with superhuman powers.

The Eternals were created by cosmic beings called Celestials, who have remained on earth living in secret for several centuries.

The Eternals were created to protect the planet from the Deviants, and will join the Marvel universe on November 5 after a long wait due to restrictions due to the Covid pandemic.

There, the protagonists of Game of Thrones and Maleficent join the Chinese director, producer and screenwriter Chloé Zhao, who obtained her worldwide recognition for being the winner in the latest installment of the Oscar for best director and best film for ‘Nomaland’, to give life to this action project.

“My children

they think he’s the most like-minded character they’ve ever seen. I think Thena can be strong and vulnerable at the same time, something that happens to a lot of people.

and i think

that it is very important that we see this. “ Angelina Jolie

The new film is part of phase four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and was scheduled to premiere in 2020 at San Diego Comic-Con.

It must be said that the attractive casting called is completed by the actors Brian Tyree Henry, Kumail Nanjiani, Barry Keoghan, Lauren Ridloff and Gemma Chan, who was also in Captain Marvel and Transformers.

Jolie, who surprises her followers in this new role, spoke during a press conference about her role in the film, and she did it alongside Salma Hayek, director Chloe, and other members of this stellar casting.

You have played great female warriors, like Lara Croft, but Thena is literally a goddess of war, who must also solve wars within her. Was that part of what attracted you?

Angelina: I was drawn to this film for many reasons. I’m a fan of Marvel Comics, I’m a huge fan of Chloe Zhao (writer and director), and when I was first told about the story, this really was the team, I liked the idea of ​​what this family could be. I wanted to be part of this family long before I thought about the role I would have to play. But while learning about Thena, she’s perhaps the most fantastic thing I’ve ever played in a superhero. And yes, my kids said she was the one who most resembled me.

Tell us about Thena, her character, and your relationship with her.

It’s hard to talk about her, her vulnerability and the things she tries to balance. And that, while also being considered someone very strong. I think we often present ourselves as completely focused to be strong, but she holds both ends, and most people do, so it’s important to see that reflected in her.

Between goddesses

On the other hand, Angelina shares the scene with Salma Hayek, so they will be great super powerful on and off the screen.

Said Salma, who plays the character of Ajak: “I dream big, if I didn’t I wouldn’t be here, I always wanted to be a super heroine, and I always wanted to work with the best directors in the world and in great movies, and also in films about art, or that are made from a very deep place by great directors. But this did not happen for me, you fight for it in your 20s, in your 30s, but in your 40s you say “to hell with them, they don’t understand, I would have been a great superhero in a movie but they didn’t see it” .

And Salma Hayek complements, on the feminist content of this film: “When you are in your 50s, and you are Mexican, and you have big breasts like me, I am not the normal super heroine, I am not the muscular type, I do not look like that, I do not have Botox, I’m doing fine but … This is a Marvel movie, and I’m Mexican, and I’m part Lebanese, and I’m Arab too, and I’m in my 50s, and here they let me have my moment of action ”.

To also confess that he cried when in the middle of a publicity event for the film he was trying to be sexy and saw a family of Latinos on the street, father, mother and children all dressed as Ajak, his character. Being a powerful role model for Latinos moved her tremendously again.

On the other hand, there is Chloe, the director of the film, another great woman among these film heroines, who says in this meeting with the international press: “It all started with a photo of sand and a poem by William Blake, and in this poem Blake is trying to convince you that you can see the endless beauty and meaning of the cosmos, within the smallest things we find on Earth. That was the vision of the film, it was made to capture that scale. Something as great as the creation of the sun, but as intimate as the whispers of two lovers. So we went on location to do this immersive work, and we had the support and understanding of an amazing group, and that’s how we got to today.

Eternals, then, brings together a great story and a dream casting, which now reaches the billboards in Cali.

Kit Harington plays the Black Knight in Eternals. Gemma Chan plays Sersi. Richard Madden plays Ikaris, and Ma Dong Seok plays The Forgotten One, in this multi-racial film.

from Marvel.

Dark past

The 46-year-old multi-award-winning actress, daughter of artists Jon Voight and Marcheline Bertrand, has grown not only in fame and experience, but also in her activism. Since 2012, she has been a Special Envoy of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and is a champion of the fight against sexual violence in the world.

In fact, in 2014, she was awarded the title ‘maid of honor’ by Queen Elizabeth II, for her campaign to end barbarism in war zones.

The owner of two Oscars (best supporting actress and humanitarian award), three Golden Globes and two Screen Actors Guild Awards, recently made headlines for reporting harassment to the founder of Miramax production company, Harvey Weinstein, who tried to outdo her. when I was 21 while working on the movie Playing by Heart.

“I told Jonny (Lee Miller), my first husband, who was great about it, to spread the word to other girls, ‘Don’t let them go alone with him.’ Instead, he discussed with Pitt why he continued to work with Weinstein on The Aviator, Inglourious Basterds, co-produced by him and in 2012 asked him to produce his thriller Killing Them Softly, despite knowing that she had been a victim. “We fight for it. Of course it hurt, ”Jolie said.

Angelina was born on June 4, 1975 in Los Angeles, California, to artist parents Jon Voight and Marcheline Bertrand. They separated, and she and her brother, actor James Haven, went with their mother who acted with them, until she left her career and moved to New York.

When he was 11 years old, his family returned to Los Angeles and while trying to become a model, when he was in high school, he saw his self-esteem break, his classmates made fun of his appearance.

She began to abuse herself. She describes that at 12 years old, “I was a bad girl and I beat my friends” and her pets. At 14 she dropped out of acting classes and wanted to become a funeral director, she wore black and dyed her hair purple. “The ritual of having cut myself and feeling the pain perhaps made me experience the sensation of some kind of liberation, it is in some way therapeutic for me,” he said. Some of his pets died from his experiments and he even tried to kill his snake.

Upon graduating from college, he returned to theater studies.

The relationship with her father has never been the best, in 2002 they both appeared in the movie Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, but eventually she changed her name to Angelina Jolie, passing Voight as her second surname.

Mature and focused

For Juan Carlos Romero, professor of the Film and Digital Communication program at the U. Autónoma de Occidente, “Angelina Jolie has followed the course of what her destiny as the daughter of a great actor, Jon Voight, achieves with her exotic beauty and Her good performances, at the beginning, gain a place in this very competitive environment and so open to success and failure, especially in commercial films that are positioning her as a star, protected by her grace and her exotic figure. His job has been to maintain that star status. “

According to Romero, his last great performance in the seventh art was in El Sustituto, in 2008, a period film where he plays a mother who loses her son under strange circumstances. From then on, she has shone more for her personal life, for her romances, separations, her humanitarian work.

In his opinion, “in the middle of his love affair with Brad Pitt, there are very interesting mutual collaborations in the cinema, like By The Sea (Frente al Mar), but also glittering big-budget flops like El Turista, co-starring with Johnny Depp , and she contributes with her voice in animated films, like the tigress in Kung Fu Panda ”.

From 2006 to the present, he has directed three projects written and produced by her. “She is in a stage of consolidation in Hollywood, away from her image as a sex symbol and more focused on her artistic contribution behind the scenes,” says Romero.

She has been a natural spokesperson for breast cancer prevention. In he surprised with his decision to undergo a double mastectomy, after undergoing a genetic test to discover his risk of contracting the disease from which his mother and grandmother died, and when verifying that he had an 87% risk of developing it, went to the operating room, to eliminate the possibility of root. Two years later, she discovered that she was also at risk of developing ovarian cancer and had her ovaries removed in 2015, declaring: “I don’t feel less of a woman. I feel empowered, I made a great decision that in no way diminishes my femininity ”.

His romances have been from a movie. His first love, actor Johnny Lee Miller met him filming ‘Hackers’ in 1995 and they got married. She wore black leather pants and a white shirt, on which he had written his name in blood. After a quick separation, she married actor Billy Bob Thornton in 2000, and it didn’t work out. He came out bisexual in 2003, he was a partner of Foxfire co-star Jenny Shimizu.

In 2005 she was singled out as “the other” in the marriage of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston, when sparks flew between them in ‘Mr. and Mrs. Smith ‘. And they formed a family made up of six children, three adopted.

After 11 years of relationship and two of marriage, they divorced in 2016. Brad’s alcoholism and her depressions came to light. A few months ago, she was seen dating her ex-husband Lee Miller (Sherlock Holmes at Elementary), but now all eyes are on the Canadian singer, The Weeknd.