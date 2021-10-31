The emotional tribute that Nahuel Guzmán paid to Diego Armando Maradona

Nahuel Guzmán paid tribute to Maradona (Photo; Twitter / @ Rafadato2)

In the party of the Tigers of Nuevo Leon against the Chivas from Guadalajara, corresponding to the day 16, there was a detail for a soccer legend. The goalkeeper Nahuel Guzman jumped into the warm-up with a shirt that had the back number 10 on the back.

The goalkeeper paid tribute to Diego Armando Maradona as a form of celebration. It should be remembered that today would have been the birthday number 61 of Fluff. Therefore, Guzman decided that it was the opportune moment to remember one of the best footballers in history.

Likewise, the goalkeeper of the New Leonese team trained prior to the I check with a black outfit and applauded the fans present who cheered the emotional gesture. As a highlight, Nahuel came to fill the space as a goalkeeper since 2014. He quickly established himself as a benchmark of the royal club and since his arrival he has managed to four league titles, becoming one of the most winning goalkeepers of the institution.

It must be remembered that Nahuel is an archer from Argentina, country in which it is legend Maradona. The albiceleste benchmark died on November 25, 2020 after cardiac arrest. The country was in mourning for three days after the loss of the former soccer player, as Diego Armando represented a football icon. The impact was such that it had its own religion and Church, known by the name of Maradoniana.

Nahuel Guzmán and Gignac are captains of the Nuevo León Tigres (Photo: Twitter @ RafaDato2)

In addition, Maradona always carried the 10 on his shirt, with which he managed to lift the World Cup in 1986. In that fair he scored two goals against England, in the quarterfinals that will go down in history. The first goal was done with his hand, after a rejection of a British defender and that the Argentine managed to brush with the fist of his extremity.

The second was called “The goal of the century”. To achieve this, he removed seven rivals from midfield; He entered the large area to dribble the goalkeeper and put the ball at the back of the nets. Having passed over the British, Argentina faced Germany in the end. The conclusion was the second world cup for the South American nation.

Miguel Herrera giving instructions to Diente López (Photo: Jennifer Buchanan / Reuters)

In the match between the felines and the Sacred Flock, the north went ahead at minute 3 with a goal from the dressing room. It was André Pierre Gignac who scored the goal with a long-distance shot from a free kick.

Both teams fought the game to get a place in the Mexican soccer league. After the Guardians 2020, the directors of Mexican soccer decided to create a playoff for

The Tigers they are momentarily placed with 25 points and are placed in the third position of the general. The site will allow them to avoid the repechage matches and will enter directly into the league. In contrast, Chivas they stayed in 19 units and reach final phase positions. So on the last date it will be decided who will be the guests to contest the Grita Mexico 2021 trophy.

In the matchday 17, the felines they will receive the Braves of Juárez. The match will mean the return of the Richard Tuca Ferreti to the University Stadium of Nuevo León. The Brazilian strategist marked a watershed in the club’s history. The Chiverío will visit Mazatlan to try to secure positions of playoffs.

