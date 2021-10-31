The emotional letter that Robert Downey Jr. dedicated to Marvel

One of the most iconic characters in the Marvel Universe is the millionaire and intelligent Iron Man, since he spent more than eleven years as one of the most beloved superheroes of the franchise.

Robert Downey Jr, the actor who played Tony Stark, undoubtedly broke our hearts in “Avengers: Endgame.” It was there that he gave his life to save the world, in an incredible confrontation against Thanos and to say goodbye, the actor wrote some emotional words.

His last words

The letter dedicated by the American was published in the book “The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.”

The writing began by saying: «I remember perfectly, Favs (Jon Favreau) and me sitting in an old cabin, with Potts and Stark talking, when suddenly he was filled with a lot of different feelings … joy, relief, faith and pain Downey began in his letter.

He went on to explain ‘I looked at him and asked,’ What’s up, boss? ‘ and he looked at her and said, ‘I just realized this movie is going to work,’ ”the actor confessed. It was at that moment that he discovered the importance of his character in the film.

On the other hand, Robert thanked Samuel L. Jackson and all his colleagues who were part of the Avengers: “Johansson, Cheadle, Renner, Ruffalo, Hemsworth, Evans, Olsen and I remain very close and, yes, we have talked about becoming a group tattoo ”.

In addition, he took the time to congratulate Tom Holland for his role as Spiderman, who became an ally of him in the movies.

Message to Marvel fans

His followers could not be left out for what he wrote: »the most important is you, if you have stayed until the post-credits scene, you are a true fan and here is your ‘Easter egg’… A mirror! Those who have responded to the mythological way of telling stories, the engine of everything in Marvel ”.

Finally, the Tony Stark interpreter said goodbye wishing that the Marvel films “provoke a dialogue about equality, justice, freedom, the acceptance of diversity and the fight against intolerance, with the power of companionship, sacrifice and love”.