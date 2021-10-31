The economic catastrophe that Newcastle risks and new owners

The new owners of Newcastle have a serious problem. ‘Las Urracas’ is one of the two clubs that have not won in the Premier League and are in the relegation zone, submerged with just four points, which makes this team one of the relegation candidates.

After the arrival of the Arab group, headed by Mohamed Bin Salman, Newcastle became the richest new team in the world. The investment group paid about 409 million dollars to become the Premier League club and his first challenge is far from the limelight and the fight for places in the European cups.

The first task of the new owners of ‘Las Urracas’ is to avoid the descent and one of the first movements of the current directive was the departure of the strategist, Steve Bruce, in an attempt to give the team a shake, even though the defeat on matchday 10, against Chelsea (3-0) keeps the black and white team in the penultimate place of the general table.

After 10 rounds, Newcastle is six points away from leaving the relegation zone, which would be the goal at the end of 2021 to avoid greater pressure and more easily seduce reinforcements for the start of the winter market.

Investing in reinforcements to avoid catastrophe

Regardless of where Newcastle ends up at the end of December, the new owners are expected to invest heavily in one-off reinforcements to circumvent the decline and fight for the European positions from the 2022-23 season.

From the outset, the club is looking for a strategist to succeed Graeme Jones, who remained as interim after the dismissal of Steve Bruce, who did not have the acceptance of the fans before the arrival of the new owners.

From now on, rumors point to Antonio Conte, Eddie Howe, Steven Gerrard, Paulo Fonseca and Frank Lampard (Ronald Koeman is also free after being fired from Barcelona).

As for players, the names of Philipe Coutinho, Paul Pogba, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Marcelo, Isco, Arrtuto Vidal and even Gareth Bale. The list will be refined as the date of the start of the winter market approaches.

What happens if Newcastle is relegated?

Obviously the new owners of Newcastle bought the team to fight for the top spots in the Premier League and be protagonists in European tournaments, and not to be relegated. this represents great economic losses.

In 2020, Christian Purslow, president of Aston Villa, defined relegation as “A catastrophe of 250 million dollars”, due to the significant loss of income that playing in the Championship represents.

Each year Premier League clubs bring in about $ 120 million, of which roughly $ 40 million represents television rights revenue.

A team that descends, loses just over 50% of those $ 120 million annually in the first year at the Championship, but in addition, they tend to lose up to 33% of ticket revenue, as fans lose some interest in their team’s game against second-rank clubs. In the end it is not the same to see a Newcastle vs Manchester City than in Newcastle vs Luton Town.

Losses don’t end here, as Premier League teams have contracts with sponsors, most of which place clauses in the event of relegation, which can imply the loss of sponsorship or the reduction of income, which goes up to five million dollars, according to El Economista.

Although the financial injection of the new owners could bear these losses, normally the relegated team is unable to maintain the base of its squad in the Championship, which is why it is devalued.

On average, the staff of a team of Premier League exceeds 140 million euroswhile a club Championship, is between 40 and 30 million.

What’s next for Newcastle in the Premier League?

By the end of 2021, Newcastle has a calendar against teams that are not only candidates to beat it, but also to score, as in the case of Leicester, Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City, all precisely for the month of December.

In this way, ‘Las Urracas’ must score as many points as possible during November against teams such as Brentford, Norwich, Burnely and even Arsenal, which has had an irregular campaign, while they await the arrival of the lifeguards.