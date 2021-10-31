The double confinement of Tom Hanks

Like some kind of premonition, in “Finch “, his next movie, the actor Tom Hanks presents a story about a man who lives in isolation, something similar to what society has experienced in the last almost two years.

However, although the headband unfolds in a post world apocalyptic the actor considers the protagonist, a man who seems to be the last on Earth and lives alone with his dog Goodyear And a robot has it easier than what society experienced in 2020 and 2021.

“I really think” Finch “does a good enough job isolating himself the way he does it but of course he lacks nothing; during the course of Covid-19 when the rest of the world was out there, we had a good trip to return to these places that give us great common pleasures, the company, the stores, coffee shops, being able to be with other friends, ”says Hanks.

“Knowing that we were separated in the face of all those things during the confinement It may have taken us a bit of mental direction and a trip to get out of here and back to the way we lived just a few months ago. “Finch” doesn’t have that luxury because he’s lived alone for years since society imploded, so I think in a way you can watch the movie and say ‘oh,’ Finch ‘had it easy, at least he had a dog and a friend. (the robot) to talk to him ”.

The film was directed by Miguel Sapochnik, born in London but with Argentine roots, who has directed feature films such as Repo men and episodes of the series Game of Thrones, and was made before the Covid-19 pandemic, however, the post-production process was carried out under the new normal and will finally be released on November 5 by the entertainment platform Apple Tv +.

“There is an allegorical aspect in this film that is connected with the climate change and the current state of our planet ”, Miguel mentions.

“It was not the point, I think the point was really about humanity and what we are doing, that was what we were looking for but I fully acknowledge and hope that people will be able to pull these thoughts about our responsibility to the world. that surrounds us ”.

For Tom Hanks it is easy to define the film he stars in: “It’s about a guy who builds a robot to take care of his dog when he can no longer,” shares the actor.

“When we made the movie, before the Covid, we were doing a bit of science fiction, something glorious of Science fiction, familiar in many ways because before there have been many stories about the last men left on planet Earth, but here with the wink of having a dog, that’s new ”, he says.

As his character is the only one in history, besides the dog and the robot (whose voice in English is played by actor Caleb Landry Jones), Hanks shares that it felt like in a silent movie, which in the end is accompanied by the music that is played. added in post-production and that in addition to already famous songs it has music by Gustavo Santaolalla.

“There is a type of communication in a script that is always verbal and the truth is that there was very little reason to talk to myself here, so it was like a silent movie, we had to build a narrative, reality and geography for “Finch” that was not going to be based on someone telling him what was going on. “

Film director

About the end of the world

THE ROAD (2009). After a cataclysm, a father and son head for the coast in search of safety.

WALL-E (2008). A little robot has a new mission, after he meets a friend.

I AM LEGEND (2007). Will Smith plays virologist Robert Neville, who becomes immune to a virus that was made by humans.

