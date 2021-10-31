The decisions that Emilio Azcárraga can make after America’s defeat in the Concachampions final

After the defeat of America club at the end of the Concacaf Champions League, the criticism of the fans began regarding the situation that the establishment is experiencing; the lack of reinforcements. the failure of the Quarterfinals last semester and of course the recent result that the team obtained against Striped this time.

This was also echoed for Emilio Azcárraga, the team’s duel would have taken the defeat in a bad way and would be thinking of looking for some alternatives for the next tournament, taking into account that the squad still has its sights set on MX League, so this can also affect decisions made later.

According to our partner Jonatan Peña, Santiago Solari He would be doing his job and so far his position at the club is not in jeopardy, at least until his contract with the team ends. The problem here would be for Santiago Baños, who has been pointed out of the lack of good players in recent months.

The problem: Santiago Baños?

Since the team was out of Concachampions Last year and he did not get good reinforcements for the team, the fans asked him to leave. However, it has been given continuity. Now, the results have been one step away from achieving the objectives and everything indicates that the decisions have not been the most attended, at least in terms of reinforcements, since the latter contributed little to the squad.