The CSIC launches the Connection-Nanomedicine network to promote the application of nanotechnology in medicine

MADRID, Oct 11 (EUROPA PRESS) –

The Higher Council for Scientific Research has launched Nanomedicine Connection (NanomedCSIC), a new scientific collaboration network to promote research in nanomedicine.

The new network, explains the organization, aims to promote a multidisciplinary approach to research in nanomedicine to share knowledge and includes chemists, physicists and biologists.

Thus, NanomedCSIC is a platform open to all CSIC groups with active research in nanomedicine, which will promote this discipline through the application of atomic and molecular level technology to improve the detection and treatment of cancer, cardiovascular diseases and infections pathologies, among other.

“This connection was born as a result of the work carried out for the CSIC White Papers and from this analysis the power of our institution in nanomedicine is evident. We want to face new challenges. The field of nanomedicine requires a multidisciplinary approach, combining work in classical areas such as chemistry or biology “, has pointed out the director of the nanomedicine group of the Institute of Medical Chemistry (IQM-CSIC), Fernando Herranz.

Nanomedicine consists of the application of nanotechnology, that is, of materials with a size range around 100 nanometers, to face biomedical problems such as early diagnosis, the appearance of new treatments with therapeutic nanomaterials or the efficient transport of drugs.

Specifically, it is structured around five lines of activity: global management, planning and positioning, attracting young talent, mobility and communication. The network is coordinated jointly by Fernando Herranz and the director of the group of materials for medicine and biotechnology of the Institute of Materials Science of Madrid (ICMM-CSIC), María del Puerto Morales.

The centers included in the project include national and international references such as the National Center for Biotechnology (CNB-CSIC); the Institute of Advanced Chemistry of Catalonia (IQAC-CSIC); the Institute for Chemical Research (IIQ-CSIC); the Institute of Nanoscience and Materials of Aragon (INMA-CSIC) and the Institute of Materials Science of Madrid (ICMM-CSIC), among others.