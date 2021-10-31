The creepiest true-life horror stories on Netflix – Movie News

If there is something that makes the hair stand on end, it is those discouraging stories that make us say that well-known but accurate phrase that “reality always surpasses fiction.”

If there is one thing Halloween is that it allows horror lovers to dive into this genre without having to make excuses. Hours watching supernatural beings terrorize a family, satanic invocations by bored teenagers and spiteful ghosts who have failed to close the affairs of their previous life. But yesi there is something that makes the hair stand on end are those real stories that make us say that hackneyed phrase of “reality always surpasses fiction.”

A werewolf or a vampire are scary, but once the film is finished they stay in that fantasy world that is Hollywood. However, a serial killer who ruthlessly kills every member of a family is something that happens behind the scenes and is hard to forget when the final opening credits appear.

If what you are looking for are movies and series based on real life events that will give you goosebumps, review this list of titles that we propose. All are available on Netflix.

Veronica

Under the direction of Paco Plaza and released in 2017, Verónica is a horror film that not only did not go unnoticed in its debut and was one of the stars of the Goya awards gala that same year, but also put it on the map to Sandra Escacena. An actress who until then was not known with whom the director had already worked on a short film and who managed to terrorize the audience by giving life to Verónica Gómez, a 15-year-old girl who spends most of her time taking care of her younger siblings in a small flat in Vallecas to help her mother.

But if the story of Veronica, which tells how the young woman begins to experience paranormal events after having carried out a séance with a friend, makes the hair stand on end, even more makes them think that his script is inspired by a true story that took place in the 1990s in Vallecas, Madrid. Known as “Vallecas File”, the real protagonist of the case was called Estefanía Gutiérrez Lázaro, who, After having made a Ouija board in the early 90s, he began to speak unknown languages ​​and even levitate until his death under strange circumstances.

On the edge of reality

Even the most convinced skeptic begins to wonder if a close friend tells him about a strange experience that he has experienced first-hand. Well, a similar reaction is what generates On the Edge of Reality –Haunted in its original version-, a documentary series that collects the paranormal experiences of ordinary people.

It currently has three seasons with six episodes each, where the protagonists tell stories close to horror movies. For example, in one of the first chapters, a woman recounts her childhood in an authentic house of horrors and how she discovered that her father was a serial killer who killed dozens of people.

There is a bad side and that is that many voices have emerged in social networks that point out that there is nothing like a documentary and that the episodes tell fiction more than anything else. Specifically, ‘The slaughterhouse’ (1×02), the episode about the murderous father, has given much to talk about. If the events that occurred are as egregious as they seem, how is it possible that no American has ever heard of that case? Sadly, it looks like they play on a fine line between reality and fiction to terrorize the viewer – which, after all, is what counts.

Lost Girls

Released last 2020 on the streaming platform, the original Netflix movie Lost Girls it is based on the shocking true story of a serial murderer who was never identified and with whom, therefore, justice was not served. Known as “the Long Island Killer,” this same person is believed to have been responsible for the deaths of about twenty people over nearly 20 years, between 1996 and 2013. Most of his victims were prostitutes and their bodies they were found around the same area.

The Netflix film focuses in particular on one of the murderer’s victims: Shannan Gilbert, a young woman who disappeared in 2010 whose body appears when the person responsible for the deaths had already carried out a dozen murders. Like Robert Kolker’s book on which it is inspired, Lost Girls delves into the victim’s family and her mother’s attempts to find her lost daughter before meeting the worst of the endings.

The room

In 2015 it was released The room, a drama that shows us how a young woman lives after being kidnapped and having given birth to a child as a result of a rape by her captor. It stars Brie Larson and Jacob Tremblay and received numerous nominations, including from the Academy, so you’ve surely heard of it. The film is adaptation of a novel by Emma Donoghue and It is not based on a true event, but it is inspired by the terrible events of the Fritzl Affair.

Josef Fritzl, also known as the Amstetten monster, kept his daughter Elisabeth locked up in an underground den for 24 years. During that time, she gave birth to seven children-grandchildren to her own father, some of whom grew up alongside her in a basement that, in some parts, was less than 1.7 meters tall.

Unfortunately, what happened in reality is infinitely worse than what fiction collects. The film only shows a small part of the terrible nightmare that Elisabeth Fritzl lived and, even so, it manages to generate anguish and discomfort like few others. It is a drama without hints of terror, yes, but imagining how the reality of the young Elisabeth could be turns the stomach of the most stoic spectator.

Malasana 32

This Spanish supernatural horror film directed by Albert Pintó and released in 2020 is also inspired by a real event, which made it even more popular at a time of year when movie theaters had not yet closed as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic. Like Malasana 32, which is set in the 70s in the middle of the Spanish democratic transition, the real case from which the film starts took place in Madrid more than 50 years ago, when a building in the capital was the scene of a series of murders.

The crimes shocked Madrid society, but you have to know that Calle Manuela Malasaña Nº32 was not the place where the deaths took place, but rather the name and address were invented for the film. Still, the reality is that, In that building in which Pintó’s film is inspired, the violent death of up to 10 people occurred over 20 years, causing the belief that the place was cursed and completely marking the lives of the neighbors.

Shark

In 1916, the Jersey Shore was threatened by a huge shark that in a short period of time killed four people and left a wounded adolescent. This event has long been believed to inspire Shark, but the truth is that it is a fatal coincidence. Steven Spielberg’s film adapts the novel by Peter Benchley, who, in turn, was inspired by a photograph of a fisherman who had hunted a white shark. Of what happened in Jersey, no sign.

Even so, The similarities that the film has with what happened in real life never cease to make your hair stand on end. As in the tape, the first two victims of the animal happened in the same week. And one of the deceased people was in an estuary, just like it appears on the tape. Moreover, one of the dialogues of Shark says clearly: “It has no limits! We have already had three incidents, two people killed in the same week. And it will happen again, it has happened before! Jersey Beach in 1916! Five people attacked in the waves!”.

scream

As you read it. The most famous slasher and teen horror film of the 90s is based on real events. The film, directed by Wes Craven in 1996 and starring Neve Campbell, is still truly mythical to this day and, at the time, was widely applauded for some of its most distinctive elements, such as making constant references to other horror films and the best way to survive if you had a series of rules of the genre in mind. Some of his scenes are part of the collective imagination and the mask of his murderer remains one of the most famous Halloween costumes.

What is not so well known is that the famous assassin ‘Ghostface’ is inspired by a real serial killer: Daniel Harold Rolling, also known as “The Gainesville Ripper”. In the early 1990s, Rolling was charged with the murder of eight people and the attempted murder of his own father. He himself was in charge of acknowledging his crimes and was sentenced to death and later executed. Similarly, the story of Thierry Jaradin, a young man obsessed with his neighbor, was the inspiration for the creation of the first scene of the film.

The strangers

Neither haunted houses nor monsters of the deep nor supernatural beings. What is really scary are the heinous acts that human beings are capable of. A quick review of the most popular serial killers is enough to realize that there are events that pass all imagination. Bryan Bertino must have thought something of that when he wrote and directed The strangers which, from the first moment, was sold as ‘based on real events’.

Bertino declared that he had been inspired by two events in real life. First of all, in the murders of Sharon Tate and her acquaintances from the Charles Manson sect. Second, in a series of robberies that happened in the director’s neighborhood when he was a child. These are the only references the creator has cited, but viewers have seen similarities to another terrible case, that of the keddie murders.

In 1981 a family was murdered while enjoying a vacation in a cabin complex in Sierra Nevada (California). His mother, Glenna Susan Sharp, her children John Steven and Tina Lynn Sharp, and John’s friend, Dana Hall Wingate, died. To this day, the case has not been resolved.

MINDHUNTER

While we continue to cross our fingers that Netflix is ​​finally commissioning a third season of the masterful series developed by David Fincher, it is well worth collecting Mindhunter in this special, since the story is built around the true stories of some of America’s most famous serial killers.

To begin with, the protagonists of the series, Holden Ford and Bill Tench, are inspired by two real FBI agents, Mark Olshaker and John E. Douglas, the first agents of the institution to develop the technique of developing criminal profiles that would allow them to solve ongoing cases. To do this, the agents carried out numerous interviews with some of the most terrible murderers, who were then in prison and among whom were some as well known as Charles Manson or Ed Kemper. What’s more, The second season revolves around the investigation of the Atlanta murders, a series of crimes that took place in the late 1970s and early 1980s.0 and which were attributed to Wayne Williams.

