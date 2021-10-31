the Colombian suffered a tackle

The Colombian midfielder saw the red card in the derby between Al-Rayyan and Al-Arabí, on the eighth day of Qatar’s football. Everything has a reason.

This Saturday, James Rodríguez’s team fell 2-1, in the meeting of two of the representative teams from Doha, Qatar. The coffee midfielder gave assistance and saw the red card in the final minutes of the match; It was precisely the expulsion that caught all eyes.

However, the situation was preceded by a strong blow suffered by Rodríguez. Without justifying the final reaction of the Colombian, but it can be said that he had a valid reason to argue with the central judge of the commitment who showed him a double yellow card.

And it is that in the final minutes, precisely in the addition, Al-Rayyan was turned to the attack, they had their number 10 to the creator of the expeditions to offensive territory. In the aftermath there was a divided ball, the Colombian took the rebound, but that was where the Gabonese, Aaron Boupendza, appeared, who as if it were American football, tackled the South American.

The play is so shocking that even the broadcast of the game shows how a fan touches his chest and shows his worried face for Rodríguez Rubio. The situation became tense and several of the Colombian’s teammates heated up against the African player who attacked him, even with the judge.

Precisely, the referee was in the center of the gaze for then admonishing the Colombian, who was preparing to accommodate the ball to collect that free kick. The yellow card annoyed the one born in Cúcuta, and that’s where the expulsion occurred.