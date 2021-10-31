The best horror movies for this Halloween

With the arrival of November also comes the scariest night of the year. It is a festival of Celtic origin that refers to the end of summer. However, over the years it has adapted to the different cultures of the world. One of the ways to enjoy that night is with a blanket at eye level, a chilling dinner and watch some of the scariest movies of all time.

The tradition in Spain has always been to dress up to go out on the streets or attend an organized party. But, with the arrival of streaming platforms, it is increasingly common to follow a calm plan at home and in good company.

This article shows some of the best horror movies in history and their plot. In addition, you will be able to know in which payment platforms you can see them. Here is your perfect plan to celebrate the night of Halloween!

The most popular scary movies to watch on Halloween

[REC]

Netflix

The plot of the feature film revolves around a young reporter who goes to a building to interview a group of firefighters who are going to spend the whole night there to help an old woman. The nightmare begins when a dangerous virus spreads within the building, turning the host into a bloodthirsty animal. Recorded in the format of a television documentary, always with the camera on his shoulder. A very original film for its format in which it seems that you are living it in a real way.

The glow

HBO max

Based on the novel by horror novelist Stephen King, this movie is considered by many to be the best horror movie out there. The film revolves around a vigilante who, shortly after arriving with his family at a secluded mountain hotel, begins to suffer from disturbing personality disorders that are coupled with the evil influence of the place. A gruesome and haunting tale that has become a classic for both its story and its amazing performances.

The Exorcist

Movistar +

Without a doubt it is the horror movie par excellence. Based on the novel by William Peter Blatty, this film is inspired by an exorcism based on real events that occurred in Washington in 1949. The story tells how Regan, a twelve-year-old girl, victim of paranormal phenomena. Her mother, who subjected her daughter to multiple medical tests to no avail, ended up going to a priest with psychiatric experience. He knows that the evil that he has inside is not physical but spiritual, that is to say that it is a diabolical possession, and he decides to perform an exorcism. The most famous and parodied horror blockbuster in history won two Oscars. This film has numerous anecdotes from the moment it was released in movie theaters, as many viewers suffered nervous breakdowns and decided to park ambulances in front of their doors.

Poltergeist

Apple tv

Poltergeist has been a classic since its premiere in the 80s and today it is still considered one of the most terrifying in the film industry. Steven Spielberg was inspired by his childhood fears. This story is about a family with three children who suddenly go through strange events. When Carol-Anne approaches the television screen and feels the presence of a mysterious force behind the screen, strange events begin to unfold. They say that during the filming of the film a priest had to be called to sanctify the set during the days of filming.

Psychosis

Filmin and Movistar +

Psychosis is based on a homonymous story written by Robert Bloch. The owner of the story only received five thousand dollars for the sale of the film rights to his novel. The story takes place in a gloomy motel where a secretary ends up in a motel run by a friendly boy named Norman Bates, who lives next door with his mother. It was filmed completely in black and white to make the story more terrifying. The budget that Alfred Hitchcock had to make the film was quite small, however, it turned out to be more than enough to make his film a horror film classic. The film received four Oscar nominations.

Item

Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video

This film is a remake of the 1990 film “It”. In addition, the film focuses on a novel of the same name by Steven King and has been conceived as one of the most critically acclaimed horror films. In the modern version of It we find ourselves in a city called Derry where Pennywise delves into the deepest fears of each person. In the film there are strange murders and disappearances of children in that city.

The orphanage

Amazon Prime Video

The orphanage, an authentic work of art by the Spanish director Juan Antonio Bayona. It is one of the best films in general of the last decades both for its plot and for the magnificent performance of Belén Rueda. In the film we accompany Laura on her return to the orphanage where she grew up, where she returns with her husband and son with the aim of preparing the building as a home for disabled children. However, their plans go awry. Your son plays with an invisible friend named Tomás. Simón disappears and his mother does her best to unravel the mystery of his disappearance.

Warren File: The Conjuring

Amazon Prime Video and HBO

The most successful and recent horror saga came with a first episode much more than chilling. It is based on the true story of acclaimed paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, who respond to an emergency call from a family living in fear of an evil being. There are truly terrifying moments not seen until the arrival of this saga.

scream

Netflix and Amazon Prime Video

One of the most mythical movies of the 90s and one of the most popular Halloween costumes. A group of famous young men are frightened by a masked murderer. Even being a horror film, it has a pretty funny touch. The best news is that its fifth installment is expected to be released in 2022. Finally, if you want to see all its previous films you can find them on Amazon Prime Video.

There are many stories that have become a true reference to horror movies. These are just some of the most popular titles in this genre. However, other great masterpieces that you should not miss are, for example: “The Others”, “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre”, “Saw” or “The Ring”. Make some popcorn and choose the scariest movie you’ve always wanted to see for this Halloween. Do you already feel the fear?