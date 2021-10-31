Halloween is here, the most ‘terrifying’ date of the year on the calendar. You may love this holiday with all your might, or you may just hate it. There are usually no half measures with this event: you either love it or you hate it. But what we all agree on is that we love to see a good costume and, every year, there are more ‘celebrities’ that join this trend and that leave us ‘looks’ to remember. Some have been the queens of transformation for years, like the model Heidi Klum who leaves us speechless every year. She prefers to ‘become’ a different character every year, managing to be completely unrecognizable on most occasions. Other VIPs who never disappoint are the Kardashian clan, who at the moment have only posted on their social networks the decoration of their homes and some memories of past costumes but, we are sure that throughout the day they will leave us with our mouths open. with some of his wonderful ideas.

The best 2021 Halloween costumes of the ‘celebrities’

In any case, some of our famous national favorites such as Paula Echevarría or Cristina Pedroche or the most international ones such as Reese Witherspoon, Miranda Keer, Haily Bieber or the tandem Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemswortho Alessandra Ambrosio among many others have already posted on their networks their incredible costumes based on characters from the best horror movies in history, cartoons, pop culture icons or the iconic catrina. Here we leave you a selection of our favorites so you can sign up some ideas for your next party. Take note.

Paula Echevarría

Miranda keer

Reese witherspoon

Hailey bieber

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemswortho

Singer Lizzo

Cristina Pedroche placeholder image

Chiara Ferragni and Fedez with their children

Alessandra ambrosio

Justin Bieber

