The Baldwin clan: three brothers of the actor of the fatal shot are also dedicated to the cinema

The Baldwin clan. From left to right: William, Stephen, Alec and Daniel

Alexander Rae Baldwin III is the full name of the actor known as Alec Baldwin. As the eldest of the family, he is named after his father Alexander Rae Baldwin Jr., who died in 1983.

The Baldwins are a Catholic family of Irish and English ancestry and also French on the part of the mother, Carolyn Newcomb Martineau.

By paternal line, the Baldwin brothers are descendants of John Howland, who was an official of John Carver (1576-1621), the first British governor of the Plymouth colony. Both men were part of the group of pilgrims who arrived in North America on the mythical Mayflower, in an event that is considered to be the foundation of the future independent nation.

The Baldwin brothers, Alec, Daniel, William and Stephen, are the 13th generation born on American soil. They also have two sisters Elizabeth and Jane Anne Baldwin.

Alec Baldwin with his daughter Ireland, the fruit of his marriage to Kim Bassinger

Alec, 63, is not the only Baldwin to pursue acting, although he is the best known. The other three men in the family followed in his footsteps. One of them is Justin Bieber’s father-in-law.

The four men in the family have ventured into the cinema with different luck. Alec, what today is news for the tragic incident he starred in on a set, where he accidentally killed Halyna Hutchins, director of photography of the film they were shooting, he is the most successful, although it is possible that his career now falls into a shadowy cone.

Alec Baldwin accidentally shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in a filming seet (STUDIOS / Handout via REUTERS)

The second of the Baldwin, Daniel Leroy (61), born 1960, He is, like his older brother, an actor, director and film producer.

His best known role is that of Detective Beau Felton in the series Homicide: Life on the Street (NBC). He also starred Ned Blessing: His True Story (TV movie, 1992) and had a supporting role in the excellent Mulholland Falls (1996), translated as Abuse of power or The hat brigade, starring Nick Nolte, Melanie Griffith and Jennifer Connelly. He also participated in Vampires, The Pandora Project (1998), Stealing Candy (2002), Paparazzi and Gray gardens (2009).

Daniel has accumulated several marriages and even an extramarital son, the result of his adventure with the co-star of Homicide…., Isabella Hofmann.

In 1998 he was arrested for possession of cocaine, after exposing himself by running naked through the corridors of the Plaza Hotel in New York. He was sentenced to three months of rehabilitation after pleading guilty to disorderly conduct. His addiction to cocaine dated back to 1989, he later admitted.

In 2006, he starred in a similar episode and a second arrest, at a Hotel in Santa Monica, California. Also for drug possession. A few months later, that same year, he was arrested for running a red light at 130 km per hour, and crashing the vehicle he was driving into other parked cars.

Actor Daniel Baldwin in 2016 (Photo by Vincent Sandoval / FilmMagic)

Daniel Baldwin already participated in two famous reality shows: in 2005, in a competition to lose weight and in 2007, to treat drug addiction.

The third brother, Stephen Andrew Baldwin, Born in 1966, he followed the path of grown-ups: he studied at the American Academy of Dramatic Art and is an actor, screenwriter, producer and director. She has also been a model, like one of her daughters, Hailey, born in 1996, currently married to Canadian singer Justin Bieber. The mother of his two daughters, Alaia and Hailey, is Brazilian, Kennya Deodato.

His most popular role has been that of Buffalo Bill in the series Young riders. He was a co-star in Crossing the bridge (1992) and had a supporting role in Born on July 4th (1989).

In profile, in the foreground, Stephen Baldwin. In the center, Tom Cruise, in the film Born on the Fourth of July

The youngest of the Baldwin, William Joseph, 58 years old, he also dabbled in acting, although he has a background in Political Science. He is a film and television actor, screenwriter and film producer. She was a model for Levi’s and Nike, among others.

In the film Deadly line acted alongside Kiefer Sutherland and Julia Roberts (1990) and in Flames (1991) by Ron Howard, alongside Kurt Russell. He also plays Patrick Darling IV in the series. Dirty Sexy Money.

What’s more was a partner of Sharon Stone in the forgettable Sliver, an invasion of privacy (1993) -those films that Hollywood unfortunately made the actress of Low instincts to exploit their erotic streak, minimizing their acting talent – and it is said that there were many disagreements between them on set.

William Baldwin and Sharon Stone

The 4th Baldwin actor also has a humanistic streak: he integrates Project Help, an organization that helps the “homeless” in New York City.

Although united by profession, the brothers are separated by political tendencies. Stephen sympathizes with former Republican President Donald Trump, while the other three lean more toward Democrats. Even his brother Alec won an Emmy award thanks to an impression he did of the mogul on the show. Saturday night Live, which Stephen found offensive.

The brothers came to cross each other on Twitter for these opinions. Stephen once wrote: “If my father were alive today (being a veteran), he would be embarrassed and disgusted by the influence and manipulation of the media by people like @andersoncooper,” referring to the journalist and CNN host.

William Baldwin as a firefighter in Ron Howard’s Flares

His younger brother William replied: “@ StephenBaldwin7 @andersoncooper, if our father were alive today, he would punch you in the side for supporting Donald Trump.”

As to Daniel is dedicated to helping people struggling with addictions that he himself suffered in the past. “I am an addict. I don’t really drink much, although I have abused alcohol in the past. I no longer use drugs, I don’t take pills, I don’t do the crazy things I used to do, ”he said in 2007.

Despite his brothers’ forays into the cinema, some encouraged by himself, Alec Baldwin remains the most famous of the four.

Now he has made headlines for the fatal filming incident that he starred in, in a film of which he was also a producer, and in a fact that is still under investigation.

Impossible to predict how he will continue -if he continues- his acting career.

