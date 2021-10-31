The 70s movie that caused many to fear the sea



The film director Steven Spielberg at the age of 27, during the filming of the movie “Jaws” filmed in the open sea, despite the difficulties of the environment. Source: Archivo / EL UNIVERSAL.

Text: Ruth Gómez and Carlos Villasana

In this post-confinement era COVID-19, the return to movie theaters is an increasingly constant activity. Film fans return to theaters to be moved, amazed or scared by the films offered at these complexes.

On the occasion of this weekend of Halloween, Backpack in Time He undertook the task of finding out how the Mexican public received the film in 1976 “Shark”, whose theme song continues to chill those who saw it on the “big screen.” It should be noted that the film was released in the United States in 1975, but he arrived in Mexico a year later, in April 1976.

The film, which he directed Steven Spielberg at 27 years of age, he was the adaptation of the novel “Jaws” by Peter benchley. According to the article “An infernal shoot, a twentysomething director and some actors on the edge. Outcome? The most famous movie of any summer ”published by the ICON Magazine of the newspaper El País, the film was surrounded by stressful situations.

Among them, the director demanded that the filming be in the open sea -which affected the operation of the mechanical shark-; that some scenes were rewritten overnight and that there were many “dead hours” due to bad weather at the filming site.

The same article mentions that due to the failures they had with the mechanical shark, the music composed by John williams managed to be the medium that announced the imminent attack of the shark.



John Williams, author of the music that preceded the shark attacks in the famous film. Photo taken from AP.

It was also the first film to use large advertising campaigns to reinforce the positioning of the film and to show a trailer a year before its release, which is very common today.

The Boston Pops Orchestra performs the theme song for Jaws (Jaws), under the baton of its composer John Williams. Text and video credit: Youtube channel “Horror of the Night”.

The memories of those children

Nelly Rodriguez, visual artist, pedagogue and one of the founders of the Facebook community “Cacarooo, the old cinemas of Mexico City!”He asked the members if they had any specific memories of this tape. Among the many responses, the following stand out:

Gabriela Mijangos commented that she had seen her in the old National Cinematheque. Due to the intense advertising campaign, tickets sold quickly and she managed to see it because a group of high school students “slammed the door” in the room of “Jaws” and many people, including her, had the opportunity to “sneak”.

Another person said that his mother took him and his brothers to see her at the Sonora Cinema, upon Fray Servando Teresa de Mier: “At the start of the show with the lights off, sitting in my seat next to my mother, barely 4 years old, I listened attentively to the 3 chords that at the beginning of the film promised that that suspense was only a prelude to something terrible (… ) the shark appeared by surprise from the front almost leaving the screen and I, small as a small child is … I hid under the seat! ”.

Roberto Martínez commented that outside the Pedro Armendariz cinema they sold chocolate bars and shark-shaped toys; his dad bought him one, which was gray, 12 inches long and with wheels.



Wrapping of the “Jaws” chocolate bar made by the company “La Suiza”, in it you can see the iconic image of the movie poster. Courtesy Arturo GarBo.

Luis Rendón had to experience an event similar to Gabriela’s: their parents took them to the Tlatelolco cinema “But in the early days the line of people was endless and since we lived two blocks from the cinema, even though my father was training to buy tickets, they were exhausted.” It took the family three weeks to see the movie and as a souvenir of it, their parents bought them a plastic shark that included a bather that you could put in their mouth.



Advertising campaign for the limited edition in black of the VW, which they compared to a shark, “more aggressive… because of its original BLACK color. More comfortable and safe because it is a Shark … WITHOUT FINS. Better vision for its ORIGINAL POLARIZED CRYSTALS… ”. EL UNIVERSAL Hemerographic Archive.

Finally, Juan Carlos Sandoval commented that when he was formed with two other people to go to see her at the Tlatelolco cinema, the entrance line and the box office were just as long, since tickets had to be bought for other days.

In the lobby he had small merchandise stalls where he wanted to buy a plastic shark tooth: “in those we were, when the people who arrived at the second function managed to overcome the entrance staff and broke one of the access doors to the cinema, seeing this, many people took the opportunity to get into the ball for free ”.

He says that his small group of three was separated by the crowd, one stayed outside while he and the other person entered because of the avalanche of people; fortunately there was nothing to regret; however, some people managed to take “free” souvenirs from the stalls that were in the lobby.

Likewise, there were several users who affirmed that after having seen the film, some of their relatives or acquaintances refused to go into the sea; There were also those who became fans of sharks and researched them as a hobby.

Several seasons on the billboard

Among the cinemas that screened the film were: el Latino, Las Americas, Cinemas Airport, Tlatelolco and Cuitlahuac. It is worth mentioning that the premiere of this film was used so that the Compañía Operadora de Teatros, SA re-open theaters Sonora, Tepeyac and Lido.



Posters of the movie “Jaws” that were exhibited in different theaters around the world and, according to its owner, Enrique Garza, some are autographed. Courtesy Enrique Garza.



In this billboard advertisement in its premiere season in Mexico, in April 1976, it was read that the tickets to the movie “Jaws” varied according to the cinema in which it was projected: in three it cost $ 25, in twelve $ 15, in six $ 12 pesos and another $ 10. Also, it was reported that he had already won 3 Oscars. EL UNIVERSAL Hemerographic Archive.

Opinions were divided as to the quality of the film; there were those who mentioned that the publicity had generated a much greater expectation than it was. On the other hand, there were those who saw it not only in 1976, but also when it returned to theaters in 1977.

Before, many cinemas and theaters managed their billboard autonomously and decided which film or play they wanted to present. The films could be shown during a season and if they were very well received by the public or winners of the Oscar award, they re-projected them.

In the section “Of the Show” of EL UNIVERSAL in 1976, Juan Jaime Larios wrote that he considered that even though the movie “Jaws” was classified suitable for children and adults, it could not be ignored that it had very shocking scenes:

“It is (…) harmful to children, because of its tremendous realism and its impressive effects. It can cause psychological problems … but it seems that these aspects are not taken into account by the group of Cinematography censors … and to continue with “Jaws”, in some cinemas where this film is being shown, serious incidents have been registered, as happened the day of the premiere at the “Tlatelolco” cinema, where many young people who, having their ticket, could not enter. They broke windows and smashed stalls ”.

On April 22, 1976, it was reported that the film had grossed eight million pesos at the box office in just four days of exhibition throughout 22 cinemas in the capital, in which it had four daily performances.

The film was re-released in several theaters in February 1977 and in one of the reviews that appeared in the Great Mexican Newspaper it was said that, compared to “King Kong “, “Jaws” was a “banal stupidity”.

The Mexican versions

The film was so liked by the Mexican public that in 1977 the film was released “Tintorera!”, directed by René Cardona Jr. and starring Andres Garcia, Hugo stiglitz and Susan george.



Announcement of the Cuitlahuac cinema where it was said that “Tiburon” had already been back on the bill for 3 weeks and that the costs per ticket were between $ 4.30 and $ 9.50 pesos. The legend that said that “there is no voluntary stay in any cinema” stands out. EL UNIVERSAL Hemerographic Archive.



The film was re-released in several cinemas in 1977 and in one of the reviews of this newspaper it was said that, compared to “King Kong”, “Jaws” was a “banal stupidity”. The Mexican film “Tintorera”, among others, emulated the North American. EL UNIVERSAL Hemerographic Archive.

In August of that same year, the construction of a “gigantic mechanical shark” was announced within the Churubusco Studios, Francisco Siller Olvera wrote that:

“Like the one that was used in the multi-million dollar tape “Jaws” , as reported by a company spokesperson KNOW One. For this, the techniques that were applied in the Universal Pictures Studios, in Hollywood, are put into practice to give the artifact the greatest appearance of truthfulness. The shark will be used in the filming of the film that will be produced by CONACITE Uno, entitled “The Boy and the Shark” , which will feature a child actor and Andrés García as main performers ”.

The film was released in 1978 and was directed by Raúl de Anda Jr.; It was said that in addition to these two (¡Tintorera! and El Niño y el Tiburon) they also premiered “Tiger” and “The Cave of the Sleeping Sharks”, which also took advantage of the success of the American film.