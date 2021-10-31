Tesla launches ‘live sentinel’ mode, allowing users to remotely view the surroundings of their cars

The new feature will be available only to those users who purchase the company’s premium connectivity package.

Tesla has released a new ‘software’ update that includes ‘Sentry Mode Live’, a feature that allows drivers remotely view the surroundings of their cars through the images recorded by the vehicle’s cameras.

As explained by Tesla Software Updates, this new mode will be available only to those users who purchase Tesla’s premium connectivity package, which currently costs $ 10 per month per car in the US.

In addition, to access the ‘Sentry Mode Live’ it will also be necessary to have the last version of the Tesla application, which is available in the iOS and Google ‘app’ stores.

“Now you can remotely view the surroundings of your car when it is parked for confirm security from its environment before returning to it, “says Tesla.

This is a significant improvement for the sentry function, which was originally launched in 2019, although until now it did not allow you to remotely view what was happening next to the car on a ‘smartphone’.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk detailed in a Tweet that the novelty will allow the user talk remotely through the vehicle’s speaker.

“Great for practical jokes,” he added jokingly.

In addition, according to the company, the videos recorded by the cameras and transmitted directly to the user’s phone “are end-to-end encrypted” and no one else has access to them, not even Tesla.

From Tesla Software Updates they anticipate that in future updates of the ‘software’ it will also be possible to see images of the ‘Sentry Mode’ and the ‘dashcam’ that have been previously recorded and even save videos directly from the ‘Sentry Mode Live’.