Summary of the Game Querétaro vs Santos (2-3). GOALS

Diego Valdes became the hero from Saints since in the agony of the game he was in charge of charging a foul and with that sentence the 3-2 against Querétaro, in what seemed to be a party pooper for those from the Comarca Lagunera in their search for a place within the Repechage.

Yes indeed, Ayrton Preciado was fundamental this afternoon with his double. He opened the scoring at minute 3 with a great goal from Valdés. The Ecuadorian fired from the corner of the area to annihilate Washington Aguerre.

For him minute 28, Preciado again beat the Queretaro goalkeeper for 2-0 and have the Gallos dominated on their own court. Another play by the Valdés-Preciado duo, Ayrton leaned on Diego who served as a wall to pump the ball into the penalty area before Aguerre’s early departure. The ball surpassed him from above and thus the scoreboard was enlarged.

Very brave roosters

For the second half, the home squad came out with greater momentum and immediately showed improvement and even superiority over the Warriors. Bryan Olivera shortened the distances and, a few minutes later, Jonathan Dos Santos hit a maximum penalty to have in five minutes the equality with the 2-2.

Guillermo Almada moved his pieces and Leo Ramos remained true to style, looking to achieve the comeback and thus snatch three points from Santos that made them dream of Repechage possibilities.

However, an error of Maximilian Perg it collapsed everything. The player committed a foul on Valdés that warranted the second yellow and, consequently, the expulsion.

The foul was charged by himself Valdes, a excellent collection to astonish Aguerre and with that leave things calm again with him 3-2. Already in the final stretch of the meeting, Hugo Rodríguez saw the red card leaving the lagoons with one less like Gallos.

The victory gave Santos three points for a harvest of 20 that they installed in position number eight. While waiting for the culmination of Matchday 16, the chances of advancing are great, while Querétaro is the second eliminated after Xolos.