Stress is associated with the appearance of gastric ulcers

Knowing that the brain exerts physical control over the gut provides physicians with a new way of approaching intestinal problems.

The authors found that the tracks parasympathetic (rest and digestion) of the nervous system can be traced from the stomach mainly to a brain region known as the rostral insula, which is responsible for the visceral sensation and the regulation of emotions.

“The stomach sends sensory information to the cortex, which sends instructions back to the intestine,” Strick says. “That means our instincts are built not only from signals derived from the stomach, but also from all other influences on the rostral insula. , such as past experiences and contextual knowledge. “

By contrast, the tracks Sympathetic (“fight or flight”) of the central nervous system, which are activated when we are stressed, go back mainly from the stomach to the primary motor cortex, which is the seat of voluntary control over the skeletal muscles that move the body.

Identify these neural pathways that connect brain and the stomach could provide new insights into common intestinal disorders. For example, Helicobacter pylori infection generally triggers ulcer formation, but descending signals from the cerebral cortex could influence bacterial growth by adjusting gastric secretions so that the stomach is more or less hospitable to invaders.

These ideas could also change the clinical practice of gastroenterology. Know what brain exerts physical control over the intestine provides physicians with a new way to approach intestinal problems.

“Several common intestinal disorders, such as dyspepsia or irritable bowel syndromemay not improve with current treatments, the researchers say. Our results provide cortical targets that will be critical for the development of new therapies based on brain that could be useful for our patients. “

Study data

Neuroscientists from the Brain Institute of the University of Pittsburgh (United States) have traced the tracks neuronal connecting brain with the stomach, looking at a biological mechanism that helps explain how stress can promote development of stomach ulcers.

The findings, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, build a scientific basis for the brain’s influence on organ function and emphasize the importance of the brain-body connection.

Until now, research exploring gut-brain interaction has largely focused on the influence of the gut and its microbiome on brain. But it is not a one-way street: brain it also influences the function of the stomach.

“Pavlov demonstrated many years ago that the central nervous system uses environmental signals and past experiences to generate anticipatory responses that promote efficient digestion,” recalls the researcher Peter Strick. “We have long known that every increase in unemployment and its associated stress is accompanied by of an increase in gastric ulcer mortality rates “.

To find brain regions that control the intestine, Strick and co-author David Levinthal used a strain of rabies virus to trace connections from the brain to the stomach.

After being injected into the stomach of a rat, the viral tracker returned to the brain by jumping from neuron to neuron, using the same trick that the rabies virus uses to infiltrate brain after entering the body through a bite or scratch, to reveal areas of the brain that exert control over the stomach.

