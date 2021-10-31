Sleepy Hollow: Halloween was born here

Wherever he travels and to the one who says where he comes from, Chris Maceyak already anticipates what will happen.

“The first question is always the same, have you seen the headless horseman?” Confesses Maceyak.

“And have you seen it?”

“Absolutely not.

There is a silence.

“They ask me if I’ve seen it, not if it’s real!”

Universal party

The headless horseman represents better than anything the Halloween party, this kind of carnival so widely exported, which is celebrated on October 31

This is what it means to live in a place with a literary name like Sleepy Hollow, 50 kilometers from Manhattan, born of the ingenuity of Washington Irving (1783-1859), who is considered the father of post-colonial narrative and the first best-selling author. from the United States.

“In the young American democracy, people were looking for something that could be classified as really good, they wanted to prove themselves as a nation and, from a nationalist point of view, they targeted Irving as someone with international acceptance,” explains Henry John Steiner , local historian.

“He was an exceptional author and this made Americans proud,” he adds.

Washington Irving wrote The Legend of Sleepy Hollow, a short story in which, although he used a denomination that resonated in the tradition of that territory of the Hudson River Valley, the town only existed in the imagination of the creator of the terrifying headless man. This character better than anything represents the Halloween party, this kind of carnival so unique and so exported, which is celebrated every October 31st.

“It’s an appropriate and pleasant sign to wear,” says Maceyak, a longtime neighbor who was a teacher and now runs a restaurant overlooking the river.

“As a resident I like to be identified with a classic work by a renowned writer,” he emphasizes. It makes a nuance: young foreigners know it more from the television series of a few years ago or from the masterful film (1999) by Tim Burton, with the same title, starring Johnny Depp, Christina Ricci and the jockey Christopher Walken.

Cinema effect

Many young people know about the place from the television series or the Tim Burton film

“If you have grown up in this community,” he insists, “you have grown up with the legend. If you come from a place so rich in history, you have the obligation to pass it on to other generations ”.

As a compass for the reader, Irving alludes at the start to the neighboring town, Tarrytown. As a storyteller, he attributes that nickname “to the good housewives of the neighboring county.” The women knew of “the inveterate propensity of their husbands” to wander (tarry) through the taverns of that other town (town) on market days. The narrator located “maybe two miles” this other imaginary village that Ichabod Crane came to as a school teacher.

The door to Sleepy Hollow Cemetery John greim

“From the listless repose, and the peculiar character of its inhabitants, who are descendants of the original Dutch settlers, this isolated glen has long been known as Sleepy Hollow.” haunted places and twilight superstitions ”. But the dominant spirit in that enchanted land, “the commander-in-chief of all the powers of the air,” is the appearance of a figure on horseback, without a head. “It is said that it is the ghost of a German soldier (Hessian, from the state of Hesse, mercenaries in the pay of the British crown in the War of Independence) whose head was shot by a cannon.” He goes out at night in search of his head and returns to the cemetery before dawn. The pumpkin symbolizes the lost head.

This is the founding story taken in Sleepy Hollow, upstate New York, on the banks of the Hudson, its main attraction, though less so than the graveyard where Irving and his kin lie, plus the headless guy, of course. The town has about 10,000 inhabitants. It is in commemoration.

Sleepy Hollow?

The town did not exist: it was born as North Terrytown, but in 1996 they voted to change the name to be reborn

Irving began his career with a series of letters and with contributions to Salgamundi, a political satire newspaper that he launched, and where he renamed New York, his city of birth, then basically Manhattan, with the still famous nickname of Gotham. Precisely his A New York History, (1809) sarcastic book, marked his triumphant debut. He signed with one of his pseudonyms, Diedrich Knickerbocker. That last name still has an echo. Knickerbocker equaled New Yorker and that’s why the NBA basketball team is called Knicks. Irving created in this volume the myth of Santa Klaus as it is known.

His second serialized best-seller in 1820, The Book of Sketches, which he attributed to Geofrey Crayon. There are 34 essays and short novels, including two of the alter ego Knickerbocker and who raised him to the top: Rip Van Winkle (he fell asleep and woke up 20 years later) and The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.

The anniversary

The tributes for the bicentennial of the work are being celebrated in 2021: 2020 does not count

The bulk of the tributes in this town for the bicentennial of this publication are being celebrated in 2021. Due to the pandemic, 2020 was a black hole and does not compute.

“The setting for his story was here, in Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow, and it is part of our legacy,” says Sara Mascia, executive director of the Historical Society that encompasses those two locations, which is the entity that organizes the ceremonies. “He used surnames of people on this site, such as the Van Tassel family, whom he knew, or he knew the man who served as a model for Brom Bones (Ichabod’s rival). He bore witness to the existence of these people the first time someone wrote about ordinary people, ”he stresses.

“Although it is a fantasy, the background of the story is real, the people, the places,” says the historian Steiner, who has a book in which he made annotations to the famous work of Irving.

“The plot has a lot to do with xenophobia,” he remarks. Ichabod is originally from Connecticut and is not well received in a place with Dutch roots.

“The headless character means that this is about feelings and not reason. Ichabod is inspired by fear ”, he adds.

Irving discovered this territory as a teenager. His wealthy middle-class family temporarily moved to this valley in upstate New York in 1797. There was an epidemic of yellow fiber in the city, the water was unhealthy and they chose, as so many did with the covid, to move away from their home in lower Manhattan.

It was 1797 …

Irving discovered this valley in upstate New York when his family moved there temporarily as a teenager.

That marked him and in his maturity his Sunniside (Tarrytown) mansion was built, a home to which he returned after his travels and stays in Europe, where he frequented Spain, and where he was surprised by the grim reaper.

Steiner indicates that the author used the name Sleepy Hollow that was applied to those who slept (sleepers) in the port (harbor) of the waterfront of the Hudson. The writer applied it to a village that, when it was founded some time after his legend came out, was called North Tarrytown. In the 1970s, the industry crisis hit that area. Factories closed. General Motors resisted, but in the end it left.

To relaunch the town, he proposed to rename it Sleepy Hollow. Mascia recalls that there were at least two votes in which the appointment was rejected. Until in December 1996, and thanks to generational change, it was approved. This is another cause for celebration, the 25th anniversary of the founding of Sleepy Hollow.

Macayek acknowledges that it works well as a tourist hook. October, with the culmination of Halloween, is their August. Pumpkin ornaments are lavish, as in so many cities, and headless puppets.

What surprise the visitor is that there are actually two towns. The one that configures the waterfront, of high-level buildings facing the Hudson and white people, and the downtown in which almost only Spanish from South America or the Caribbean is spoken. “The whites left,” replies an Ecuadorian.

Contrasts

There are two towns: the waterfront, with high-end buildings facing the Hudson and white people, and the downtown, where Spanish from South America or the Caribbean is dominant.

In times of shooting statues, there is no problem here. There is only one: the headless horseman.

Last question to Steiner, have you seen the headless man?

“I am a historian and, if I have seen it, I will not admit it.”