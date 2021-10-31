Sleeping has benefits for your overall well-being

Since we are born, to sleep it is part of our day to day. However, occupations and responsibilities have caused some people to reduce their hours of work. sleep, leaving in the background all the benefits that this activity brings to your health. According to him neurologist Jorge Naranjo, it is essential to have a correct rest because this helps the physical recovery of the body, brain tissue, energy conservation, the integrity of the neural network, thermoregulation; and the adaptation, reinforcement and consolidation of memory.

To have a restful sleep, Naranjo explains that an adult must sleep between seven and a half to eight hours, every day. In addition, the expert comments that a major epidemiological study in 1979 found that those who slept less than four hours were more likely to die from heart attacks, stroke and cancer.

Sleep disorders

They can affect your Health, safety and quality of life. The insomnia (not being able to sleep or waking up several times a night), hypersomnia (sleeping during the day due to excessive sleep) and parasomnias (behaviors such as sleepwalking, confusional awakenings, nightmares, whining and hallucinations) are some of the disorders that can be present.

The specialist details that there are psychiatric illnesses (such as anxiety, schizophrenia, psychosis, and personality disorders), movement disorders (such as restless leg syndrome, cramps, and bruxism), and respiratory disorders related to poor sleep (such as central apnea that causes breathing to stop and start again repeatedly during sleep). “The neurologist is the specialist who treats disorders of the sleep, since it has several ways to give an accurate diagnosis ”, he adds.

Remember

It is key to have a schedule to to sleep and get up. In this way, you will create a routine so that the body, little by little, can fall asleep more easily. According to a study by the California Department of Public Health, the use of electronic devices before sleeping is associated with a poorer quality of sleep, since the light emitted by the screens interrupts the proper functioning of the hormone melatonin (which promotes rest and counteracts the effects of cortisol or stress hormone).

It is also helpful

The nutritionist Jacqueline torres says that a good diet is necessary because sleeping little alters the immune system and could increase the risk of heart disease, stroke or type II diabetes. These are some of their nutritional recommendations: