simple and with unique details

A few days ago the model Meadow Walker, daughter of the beloved actor Paul Walker, married her beloved boyfriend Louis Thornton-Allan in the Dominican Republic. She made us cry a lot when she shared that Vin Diesel, her dad’s best friend, colleague, and accomplice delivered her down the aisle on her wedding day.

She said she was in Europe and her boyfriend was in New York. That’s right, on the other side of the world. ‘It was the longest time we had been apart since we were together and I missed him so much.’, said. The actor also flew to London and they were together in quarantine. There he proposed to her with a ring given to him on set. He couldn’t wait to have the ring they had planned to design. He assures that it was a very romantic and sweet moment.

So they planned their union and traveled to the Dominican Republic to carry it out. Louis’s family was unable to attend due to travel restrictions, but among the guests were many close friends they consider family. Paloma, Meadow’s aunt, was in charge of organizing the intimate and small party.

Meadow Walker Wedding Dress

Then it was time to choose the wedding dress, a very important piece in the life of any woman who is married. Meadow wanted something simple but spectacular and comfortable. She called her friend Matthew Williams without hesitation, who gladly agreed to design her Givenchy Haute Couture gown for the special day.

Meadow was clear from the beginning that he was looking for something timeless, elegant and simple but with a modern touch. He received several sketches days after the agreement and was thrilled with his perfect custom-made piece. The day came and she looked beautiful and happy. It is a dress with open back, halter straps, cady of silk, an hourglass shape and a thin strap that supported the piece at the back. A glamorous, simple, exceptional and elegant model. She accompanied it with Tiffany & Co. jewelry and a beautiful long veil.

Let’s talk about the engagement ring. The bride’s ring was made by her friend Eduardo Saggese at Eclat Jewels.

It was definitely an intimate but very beautiful and quirky link. Meadow is now Louis’s wife and no doubt his dad, Paul Walker, would be beyond excited about the union.