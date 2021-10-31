Sharon Stone falls in love in Seville 10.29.2021 21:51 h. Follow all the news on the Telegram channel of Crónica Directo. 1/ 9 Rumors of breakup between Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik The model and singer of One direction go through one of their worst moments. All for a supposed discussion of Zayn Malik with the mother of Gigi Hadidhttps: //cronicaglobal.elespanol.com/cronica-directo/nuevo-look-gigi-hadid_70760_102.html. Even though he has denial and asks the woman to reconsider her accusations, the situation is more than tense. the only thing the manikin for the moment he is usually on his mother’s side. 2/ 9 Sarah Jessica Parker shows her son for the first time 3/ 9 Antonio David breaks his silence 4/ 9 Aitana, more feminist than ever Aitana Ocana has been one of the guest stars at the Elle Style Awards and has starred in one of the most feminists of the gala. On the red carpet they have asked her about the collaborations carried out this year and the Catalan has not been able to contain herself: “When the singers of reggaeton They release featuring every week, which I admire and respect, I don’t see you saying anything “. 5/ 9 The Chris Hemsworth binge Chris Hemsworth’s image of being athletic and healthy has exploded. The actor has shown that he can also afford to hit big binge. “I just landed in Los Angeles and I have thought about starting with a healthy and super light meal,” he launches on social networks. The agape consisted of two pizzas Large, two plates of chicken wings and chips with salsa and a beer. 6/ 9 Sharon Stone conquers Seville The delivery of the Elle Style Awards in Seville it was a party in which style was rewarded and fashion was celebrated. And the absolute protagonist was Sharon stone. The actress was honored of the night and Elle Icon Award was one of the few who chose the pants, opting for a sophisticated suit sequins Black women with which she showed that less is more and with which she boasted of her spectacular beauty at 63 years of age. Radiant, the protagonist of Basic instinct squandered sympathy with everyone and confessed that he had fallen in love with the Andalusian city. 7/ 9 Ana Guerra offers a concert in the subway The Canarian singer The Canarian singer is promoting her new album Tuesday light and to do so he has decided to approach the public. Has gone down to subway of Madrid with the guitarist Sergio Sancho and in the corridors of the Avenida de América station he has offered a mini concert to users. 8/ 9 Queen Elizabeth II makes official acts via telematics The monarchy English has always been at the forefront and again they have proven it again. At 95 years old, Queen isabel II, affected by health problems, has decided not to completely cancel her agenda and has made a virtual audience official in London. From now on it will be like that, she will not go alone to any official act. 9/ 9 vicmabor 217411018 961634011045329 3149302153961479761 n