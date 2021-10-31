Seven surprising, curious and strange cases in the history of medicine

Medicine over time has evolved dramatically, in fact many people ignore what had to happen to get to evolution.

In the book The Mystery of Exploding Teeth and Other Curiosities in the History of Medicine published for the year 2018 by former BBC journalist Thomas Morris, he reveals seven of the strangest cases in medical annals.

1. Teeth that exploded

200 years ago, a clergyman from Pennsylvania, United States (identified only as “Reverend DA”) began to suffer from excruciating toothache.

Out of her mind with agony, she did everything she could to ease the pain: running through her garden like an enraged animal, hitting her head on the ground, and plunging her face into icy water.

Unfortunately, all those attempts were in vain.

The next morning, the clergyman paced his study, clutching his jaw, when suddenly “a high-pitched crash, like a pistol shot, smashed his tooth into pieces, giving him instant relief.”

Strangely, the explosion of the priest’s canine was the beginning of an epidemic of explosive teeth which would eventually be reported in a dental magazine under the eye-catching title: “Explosion of teeth with an audible report. “

Apparently the pain of molars of a young woman It ended in spectacular fashion when her aching tooth erupted with such violence that it nearly knocked her over, deafening her for several weeks.

What could have caused these dramatic explosions? The experts proposed numerous theories, ranging from sudden changes of temperature to chemicals used in the first fillings.

None of these arguments, however, was particularly convincing, so the case of teeth that exploited remains unsolved to date.

2. The sailor swallows knives

In 1799, a 23-year-old American sailor named John Cummings landed to spend the night with his companions in the French port from Le Havre.

There, the group saw a magician entertaining a large audience by pretending to swallow knives.

Later that night, Cummings, who was already very drunk, bragged that he could swallow knives “just like the Frenchman.” Encouraged by his friends, the reckless sailor put his pocketknife in his mouth and swallowed it.

When asked by a viewer how many knives he could swallow at the same time, Cummings replied, “All knives aboard the ship!” Before consuming three more.

It was an impressive feat, albeit an idiocy. Although Cummings did not try to swallow any more knives for six years, in 1805 he wanted to show off at a party and repeated his performance in front of a group of sailors.

But it wasn’t long before Cummings began to suffer the negative effects of his unorthodox “diet.”

Terrible abdominal pain made eating increasingly difficult and he began to starve.

He finally passed away in 1809 after a long illness.

His doctors, who had not believed his story that he had eaten knives, were initially baffled, until they dissected his body and were astonished to discover the corroded remains of more than 30 knives inside his stomach and intestines, one of which even pierced your colon.

3. The pigeon haunch cure

Doctors in the 19th century employed a wide range of strange remedies, but few were as strange as the one recommended by the German physician Karl Friedrich Canstatt.

The eminent specialist in childhood diseases gave the following recipe for treating infantile convulsions: “If one holds the haunch of a pigeon against the anus of the child during the attack, the animal dies soon and the attack ceases just as quickly.”

It was an eccentric idea and, curiously, Dr. Canstatt was not the only doctor who believed it worked.

When the director of the St. Petersburg Children’s Hospital, Dr. JF Weisse, was summoned to treat a seriously ill child one night in August 1850, he had little success with conventional medications.

Desperate, he asked the parents to get a pigeon. “After the bird was applied to the boy’s anus,” he noted in a medical journal, “he gasped for breath several times, closed his eyes periodically, then his feet twitched into a spasm and he finally vomited.”

The boy miraculously recovered, although the same cannot be said for the pigeon: after refusing his food, he died a few hours later.

When the news of the “pigeon leg cure” reached the London medical journals, it caused much laughter.

But Weisse ignored the teasing and urged further investigation: “Experiments with other poultry are necessary,” he wrote, apparently in earnest.

4. The soldier who removed his own bladder stone

Colonel Claude Martin was an 18th century soldier who spent much of his life working for the British East India Company.

In addition to enjoying a successful military career, he worked as a cartographer, architect, and administrator. He became the richest European in India and also built (and flew) the country’s first hot air balloon.

But what is less known about Martin is that he was the first person to perform – and to undergo – a medical procedure that would later become known as lithotripsy.

When he developed symptoms of a bladder stone in 1782, Martin decided not to visit a doctor, realizing that an operation to remove it would be extremely painful.

Instead, the brave Frenchman took matters into his own hands.

Martin designed a special instrument made with a knitting needle and a whale handle. He then inserted this homemade instrument into his own urethra and into his bladder, and scraped the stone away little by little.

On top of that, the colonel repeated the horrible procedure up to 12 times a day, for six months.

Surprisingly, it worked: by the end of that period her symptoms had disappeared.

Fifty years later, something very similar to Martin’s technique became a standard method for treating bladder stones, thanks to pioneering research by surgeons in Paris, who were apparently unaware of what the colonel had done.

Martin was not only the first to perform the procedure, later known as lithotripsy; he was also the first patient to undergo this operation.

5. The Miller’s Tale

On August 15, 1737, a young man named Samuel Wood was working in one of the windmills on the Isle of Dogs in London.

Walking in search of another bag of corn, he did not realize that he had a rope dangling.

As he passed one of the large wooden wheels, the rope got caught in one of the gears and before he knew what was happening, he flew through the air and fell sharply to the ground.

As Wood got up, he felt no pain, except for a slight tingling in his right shoulder. And then he saw an unexpected object caught in the wheel: an amputated arm.

His arm! He realized with horror.

Showing admirable composure, he managed to climb down a narrow staircase and then walk to the nearest house to call for help.

Losing a limb is not a trivial matter: Wood’s injury was so drastic that the doctors treating the young man feared a fatal outcome. But they were surprised to see that the arm had been torn off so cleanly that their patient’s life was not in danger.

Wood recovered from his mishap in a matter of weeks and became something of a celebrity: local taverns even sold pictures of the man who had survived when his arm was ripped off by a windmill.

In November 1737, three months after the accident, Samuel was brought before the Royal Society as a living curiosity, with his amputated arm, now preserved in alcohol, which was also presented for the assembled scientists to examine.

6. Slugs in your stomach

In the summer of 1859, a 12-year-old girl from London named Sarah Ann began to complain of nausea. Her symptoms were not severe and her parents were not concerned until one afternoon a large garden slug vomited, which was described as “alive and very active.”

Sarah Ann then vomited up seven more slugs, of various sizes, but all alive, and her parents decided it was probably time to seek medical attention.

When asked if she had eaten anything unusual, the girl told the doctor that she liked to eat lettuce from the garden.

The doctor concluded that he had unknowingly swallowed a family of young slugs that had grown to maturity inside his stomach for several weeks.

He also noticed that Sarah Ann had only one hand, something he attributed to the fact that his mother had been “scared off by a porcupine” during pregnancy.

The slug story seemed far-fetched and some experts suggested that the girl must be pretending: “Can the garden slug live in the human stomach?” A headline in the scientific journal The Lancet wondered.

JC Dalton, a New York physiology professor, decided to find out. He conducted an exhaustive series of experiments that involved dipping live slugs in stomach acid to see what would happen.

All the creatures died within minutes and were fully digested several hours later, and the professor reasonably concluded that they were not; slugs cannot live in the human stomach.

So what was wrong with Sarah Ann? It seems likely that his illness was more mental than physical.

But whatever it was that afflicted her, it certainly wasn’t a family of mollusks that lived in her stomach.

7. A burning nuisance

Halitosis, also known as bad breath, is an uncomfortable and embarrassing condition, but it is rarely dangerous.

In 1886, a Glasgow man, whose name is unknown, who had been suffering from bad breath for about a month, developed a troubling new symptom.

Waking up in the middle of the night, he struck a match to look at his watch. When he tried to blow it out, his breath caught fire, causing a tremendous explosion.

His wife was immediately awakened to find her husband breathing fire like a dyspeptic dragon.

The man’s doctor had never heard of anything similar and at first no one knew what could have caused this unusual phenomenon.

But then another Scottish doctor, James McNaught, came across a patient so affected by combustible burps that he had to quit smoking for fear of setting his house on fire.

By passing a tube into the man’s stomach, Dr. McNaught was able to analyze the contents. He discovered that a blockage in the intestine caused the contents of the man’s stomach to ferment, producing large amounts of flammable methane.

Although potentially dangerous, this state also served as a fun trick.

In the 1930s, a patient attempted to light a cigarette while playing a game of bridge, but was overwhelmed by the urge to burp.

As one medical journal reported: “While in company he tried to do it discreetly through his nose; he left his companions electrified when he produced two flames coming out of his nostrils.”