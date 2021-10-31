Serie A | Gio Simeone and Hellas Verona fly high at the expense of Juventus

After their unexpected stumble against Sassuolo, Juventus of Turin wanted to do the unspeakable to soon return to the path of victory in Serie A. A tournament in which, incidentally, their fabulous dynasty was interrupted by the title they won. for Inter Milan. And it is that the troops commanded by Massimiliano Allegri would be forced to set course for the Marcantonio Bentegodi Stadium. A stage where they would have to compete face to face with Hellas Verona.

In the early stages of the duel, Lorenzo Montipò would lock his domain to beat Álvaro Morata, on loan from Atlético de Madrid. The one who would not forgive would be Gio Simeone, son of the coach of the brand new champion of our League, to reaffirm his instinct as a predator with Hellas (1 – 0). Almost no margin of reaction for the bianconeri, Gio would transform the doublet in his particular register with an authentic work of art (2 – 0). In this way, the Verona squad would knock down a Juventus that does not raise its head, despite the very beautiful target materialized by Weston McKennie (2 – 1).

