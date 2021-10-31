See the incredible Latin mansion that Offset gave to Cardi B

Recently, the singer Cardi B announced through her social networks her most recent property, a spectacular mansion in one of the tourist areas of the Dominican Republic, which she received as a gift from her husband Offset for her 29th birthday. The singer shared the news with her more than 112 million followers on Instagram and revealed what it was. the story behind this gift.

An unforgettable gift.

Cardi B took it upon herself to share the story behind the incredible gift. He shared that for a long time he had in mind «invest in short-term rental home properties in the Dominican Republic and other Caribbean countries». Nevertheless, Offset «I would rather invest money in other investments».

But it all seemed to be part of a strategy of the rapper’s husband since he had in mind team up with Cardi B’s dad and acquire an impressive mansion in the singer’s native country. The incredible mansion in the Dominican Republic that Cardi B received as a birthday present It is located in one of the most important tourist areas in the area so the views are impressive.

Living in paradise

The incredible mansion with which Migos rapper Offset surprised his wife it has six bedrooms and 7.5 baths and a separate guest studio. The beautiful mansion has three floors, an incredible pool, an indoor Jacuzzi and several terraces with unparalleled views of the landscape. Although currently not much is known about the property’s amenities, it can be seen that the property is located near the beach, has a golf cart for transportation and each of the rooms has a custom design and modern interior design that stands out by contrasting with the landscape seen in the background.