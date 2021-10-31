Sebastián Cáceres’s position in the face of strong criticism from the Club América fans

To the America he missed the opportunity to get the eighth Concachampions after what Sebastian Caceres made a defensive error near the area and it was taken advantage of by Rogelio Funes Mori to score the only goal of the match and with it give him the victory so that they would keep the title and the pass to the Club World Cup.

But within the meeting there were some other negative moments for the footballer who tried to recover and could not, so he won the criticism of the American fans who hoped to get that championship. The Uruguayan player also suffered that loss, in addition to what has been written to him on social networks for which he took necessary measures.

The center-back chose to block the comments on his Instagram, so that the followers could no longer continue with the offensive messages, since after the defeat and the criticism of the people the footballer’s mental health was subsequently affected and to avoid This type of issue, he made that decision for which he also received offenses in other networks.

How would it affect Cáceres?

The Uruguayan defender could be severely sensitive after what happened, but this Sunday he has the responsibility to face Blue Cross, so it also represents an important opportunity for the team not to lose the trust of its fans. It depends on your situation so far, the best option would be for you to go to the bank, but depending on the talk you have had Santiago Solari with them, you will know what will happen.