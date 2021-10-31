Scientists discover a “new hidden world” in the center of the Earth

The dense platforms discovered thanks to a system of algorithms between the mantle and the Earth’s core surprised the researchers with their enormous dimensions

A team of researchers from the United States and Japan recently concluded that there exists in the center of the earth “a hidden world”, different from the one believed to exist until now. According to this study, the core of the planet would not be completely solid, as was thought, but would have a metallic consistency that ranges from hard to liquid.

The novel discovery was made by researchers from the Institute of Geophysics and Planetology of Hawaii, United States and the Agency for Marine-Terrestrial Science and Technology, Japan, and was published in a recent article in the scientific journal Physics of the Eearth and Planetary Interiors.

In reference to the importance of the discovery of the new structure of the heart of the Land, Jessica irving, a seismologist at the University of Bristol, England, noted for the popular science magazine Live Science: “We are finding a whole new hidden world. The more we look at it, the more we realize that it is not a boring iron ball. ”

Indeed, for more than half a century, for the scientific world, the earth’s core was made up of a compact and solid mass of iron. For this reason, this new study opens up a new panorama that may offer more revelations in the near future.

The core of the Earth would not be completely solid, and that would also influence the modification of the magnetic center of the planet, according to scientists (NASA /)

To get to relieve the structure of the earthly center, Irving explained that data was collected of seismic waves generated by earthquakes over the years. In this way, geophysicists were able to create an image of the inner workings of the planet, so “Similar to that of a CT scan of a person ”, the seismologist graphed.

Irving He also detailed that there are two main types of waves: those of compression in a straight line and those of wavy cutting. Each of these waves can travel from one end of our planet to the other., and, depending on the material they pass through or through, their speed and direction change.

In this sense, Rhett butler, author of the study published in Physis of the earth and Planetary Interiors, noted in their report that wavy shear waves deviated in certain areas, and that is what has allowed them to deduce that the nucleus is not solid in its entirety.

The study that revealed that the Earth’s core is not solid was carried out by analyzing seismic waves produced by different earthquakes that occurred on the planet (Physics of the Earths and Planetary Inte /)

Through this inspection system of the Earth’s core, they were able to conclude that it contains soft and liquid iron fragments that are close to its surface. “We observe many details within the inner core that we did not see before,” said the researcher.

In addition to opening a new panorama on what was believed about the center of the Earth, the study provides another important contribution, since it could revolutionize the appreciation of the planet’s magnetic field, which depends to a large extent on the inner core. This new study will allow a better understanding of the relationship between the Earth’s interior and its magnetic activity.

