Samsung lets you design your own smartphone with the Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition

Although increasingly focused on offering different options to users, smartphone manufacturers continue to be quite conservative when it comes to offering us customization possibilities for our devices. Limiting that Samsung wants to leave behind with Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition.

Presented only in August, this smartphone can acquire a new personality, completely personalized, with the modality that was just announced at the Unpacked Part 2 event that the company carried out in recent days.

You are not limited to your original decision

Although it cannot be fully customized with the desired color, Samsung offers many options. And when we say many, we mean that this model can acquire around 49 different color combinations.

You will be able to choose a black or silver colored phone frame, and also the front and back colors (which are the top and bottom back if the phone is open) can be blue, yellow, pink, white or black.

If you get tired of the color scheme you chose, you can swap the colors on the back glass panel of the phone with the Bespoke Upgrade Care service. Samsung says panel costs vary, but start at $ 79.

If you are interested in designing your own Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition, you can create it on the Samsung website. However, this version is a bit more expensive than the regular version, as the Bespoke Edition costs $ 1,099 which is $ 100 more than the base model.

And to accompany your Galaxy Z Flip 3 Samsung is also launching the Galaxy Watch 4 Bespoke Studio so you can customize a Galaxy Watch 4 to your liking.

We hope that this Samsung phone customization option will not only stay in this model, and we can see many more options in the future, even in the most basic phones of the brand. Don’t you think it would be a good way to be able to personalize everyone’s phones?