Ryan Gosling will be Ken in Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie

Ryan Gosling has been chosen to play Ken, Barbie’s love interest, in the Mattel doll movie starring Margot Robbie.

According to the Deadline medium, Gosling is currently finalizing details regarding his contract to give life to the character. The news indicates that the actor has always been the first choice to embody the doll and that, despite the fact that at first the interpreter refused to participate, the study has insisted and renegotiated the conditions until their incorporation was possible.

After a long journey in animated cinema, the live-action debut of the most famous doll of all time, will feature Greta gerwig (‘Little Women’) in the direction and with Noah Baumbach (‘Story of a marriage’) in the script.

Photo: imdb

The film began development in 2018 by Sony, starring Amy Schumer (‘The Humans’) and a screenplay by Diablo Cody (‘Juno’). However, the actress had to abandon the project and be replaced by Anne Hathaway, who would also leave the film shortly thereafter.

After this, the production company returned the rights to Mattel, who tried to relaunch the idea with Warner Bros. in 2019, confirming Robbie as the one chosen to embody the doll.

Although dates have not yet been confirmed, the film is expected to begin filming in early 2022, with the intention to hit theaters in 2023.