Ryan Gosling will be Ken in a Barbie movie with Margot Robbie | Films

What an excellent choice! For months it was revealed that Margot robbie She will play Barbie in the movie about the Mattel doll and now we know who Ken will be.

According to the Deadline portal,

Ryan Gosling, who we know from starring in the movies ‘La La Land’ and ‘Diary of a passion’, is in the final details of his contract to play Barbie’s love interest.

Due to your busy schedule, Gosling He had turned down the role, but as pre-production dragged on, the studio was persistent with him and it finally seems like he has time for this project.

What do we know about the Barbie movie?

The film will be in charge of Warner Bros. and the details of the plot are unknown, only that it will be “centered on the classic line of dolls.”

This project will be led by Greta Gerwig, who was in charge of the films ‘Lady Bird’ (2017) and ‘Little women’ (2019), in addition to writing the script with Noah Baumbach.

Margot robbie She will co-produce with LuckyChap Entertainment along with LuckyChap’s Tom Ackerley, Mattel’s Robbie Brenner and David Heyman.

The movie of Barbie It doesn’t have a release date yet, so it might take a couple of years for us to see it in the movie theater.