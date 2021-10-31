Russia’s macho commercial sparks outrage

Hobby

Mexico City / 10.31.2021





The X-League It is the quintessential women’s football competition in United States. Throughout its history it has gone by various names such as Lingerie Football League and Legends Football League.

The league founded by Mitchell Mortaza has been the target of various criticisms in recent days. First, many people have complained that the players jump onto the pitch in ‘light garments’; However, the second criticism has been harsher after it went viral a TV ad broadcast in Russia that has been branded as “macho” and “misogynistic”.

The controversial announcement of the X-League shared images of the players, focusing on their glutes, combined with cartoon snippets. To the above was added a text issued by the chain where it said that watch football “hot and beautiful”.

“Are you frozen by the autumn cold? It will be hot on Match TV soon. American football is beautiful, hot and loving, “says the text.

Мерзнешь от осенних холодов? На Матч ТВ скоро будет очень жарко ??????????????????? Женский американский футбол – это красивые ????????????, горячие ???????????? и прекрасные ???????????? Девушки ждут тебя на Матч ТВ с 1 ноября. Игра между «Лос-Анджелес Темптейшен» и «Сиэтл Мист» – в 13:20 ⏰ pic.twitter.com/2OaJROQj1A – Матч ТВ (@MatchTV) October 30, 2021

The X-League was widely criticized for allowing the Russian network to air that commercial.. Likewise, the league has continued to be criticized for the scant clothing in which it makes its players compete and to ‘set aside’ the traditional rules of American football.

