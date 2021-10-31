Rómulo Otero plays with the U-20 while collecting a millionaire contract

Rómulo Otero has a succulent contract, but Cruz Azul uses it only in the U-20. Will he have minutes tomorrow against America?

Blue Cross capped a massive title campaign to break a seemingly unshakable streak in the Liga MX: they were more than 23 years without a championship. Juan Reynoso’s style and way of playing convinced from the first moment, so for this campaign, with reinforcements, the fans expect the team to fight for the two-time championship.

However, the new names were still unable to assert themselves in the first team. One of them is Romulo Otero, who signed a succulent contract after passing through soccer in Brazil to be a new variant in the midfield. However, he still did not get too many opportunities to show his qualities.

Despite charging 15 million pesos per season (based on the information you obtained ESPN), The Venezuelan barely adds 36 minutes in the Grita México Apertura 2021. They are distributed in two meetings. Secondly, with the U-20 he has much more prominence: he takes 203 minutes.

Adaptation problems at the height of Mexico City, problems with his work visa and waiting for the international pass and injuries were other factors for him to have so little action. Will it have participation against America?